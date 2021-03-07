Politics
PM Modi suggests farmers promote coarse grains
New Delhi: Aiming to double farmers’ incomes by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested they promote coarse grains to increase their income and provide them with nutritious grains.
The prime minister’s suggestion came as thousands of farmers are on indefinite strike for more than 100 days against his government demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws enacted in September last year during the monsoon session of the Parliament.
Coarse grains refer to grains other than wheat and rice or those used primarily for animal feed or brewing. These grains are warm-season grains valued for their food, feed and forage uses in various parts of the world.
The Prime Minister referred to the UN’s recognition of the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet and stressed the need to promote coarse grains as they will not only provide nutritious grains, but also increase farmers’ incomes.
The Prime Minister addressed the “Janaushadhi Diwas” celebrations by videoconference.
He dedicated the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra to the nation at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong during the event.
Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister noted that the Janaushadhi Yojana is becoming a great friend of poor families and the middle class. It becomes the means of both service and employment.
The dedication of the 7,500th Janaushadhi center in Shillong is an indication of the spread of Janaushadhi centers in the northeast.
The program provides affordable medicine to people in hilly, northeastern and tribal areas, Modi noted.
He said the dedication of the 7,500th center is important as there were not even 100 centers in India six years ago.
The prime minister called for the target of 10,000 centers to be met, saying “poor and middle-class families save around Rs 3,600 crore a year on expensive drugs.”
Modi said the program promotes “Aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) among women, as more than 1,000 centers are headed by women.
The Prime Minister pointed out that in order to promote the program, the incentive has been increased from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh with an additional incentive of 2 lakh for Dalit women, Aadivasi and residents of the Northeast.
He cited Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, Free LPG Connections, Ayushman Bharat, Mission Indradhanush, Poshan Abhiyan, and Yoga Recognition to illustrate the holistic nature of the government’s approach to health.
Emphasizing the enormous burden of medical treatment on poor families, the prime minister said that in recent years, efforts are being made to eliminate all types of discrimination in treatment and medical treatment has been made accessible to every poor person in the country. .
For that, Modi said, the prices of essential drugs, cardiac stents and equipment related to knee surgery have been cut dramatically.
He said Ayushman Yojana has provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, for more than 50 crore to poor families in the country. So far, over 1.5 million people have taken advantage of it and saved around Rs 30,000 crore.
The Prime Minister congratulated the scientist on the Made in India Corona vaccine and said: “Today India has vaccines not only for local use but also to help the world.
He stressed that the government had in particular the interests of the poor and the middle class in mind for immunization. “Vaccination is free in public hospitals, and private hospitals charge only 250 rupees, which is the lowest in the world.”
