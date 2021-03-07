Targeting tourist island in Aceh, UAE prepares IDR 7.1 trillion in funds





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – UEA plans to develop several large infrastructure projects in Indonesia. This includes a multi-million dollar tourist resort in the westernmost province of Aceh, according to confirmation from senior ministers from the Emirates and Indonesia. A series of trade agreements were signed by the two countries during the visit of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al-Mazroui to Jakarta on Friday (05/03/2021). The deal is part of a $ 22.9 billion deal signed during Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to Abu Dhabi in January last year. The investment deal, which also covers energy, infrastructure and mining, is considered the largest in Indonesian history.

A tourist resort development project, which, according to the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, amounts to between US $ 300 million and US $ 500 million. It is expected to start in Aceh Singkil district in May. Aceh itself is a semi-autonomous province at the northwestern tip of the island of Sumatra, which is the only Muslim-majority region in Indonesia to apply Sharia law. “I think within two months we can see the progress of this project in the Singkil region,” Luhut said at a joint conference with Al-Mazroui. However, authorities did not disclose further details. Meanwhile, Al-Mazroui said several islands off the main Aceh coast have been identified for the resort. “I hope the team can finish it and then we will take the next step to get a final deal,” he said, as reported by Arab News. The project agreement was signed by Aceh Governor Nova Iriansyah and Amine Abide, executive director of Murban Energy, a United Arab Emirates company whose investment portfolio includes the development of luxury resorts in the Maldives and Seychelles. . According to the statement by Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis, one of the considerations for developing a project in Aceh is that it is only five hours by plane from the UAE. He said Abide had visited nine islands in Aceh Singkil district which were included in the list of projects. In addition to the signing of tourism cooperation, several other commercial cooperation agreements have been signed. As strategic projects, for example the joint venture cooperation between UAE port company Dubai Port World (DP World) and PT Maspion of Indonesia to develop a port and industrial zone in Gresik, East Java, for an amount of US $ 1.2 billion (Rp.16.8 trillion). Other deals signed on Friday, Panjaitan said, include an agreement between Indonesian state arms producer Pindad and United Arab Emirates small arms producer Caracal to develop assault rifles, drones and system technology. defense. LuLu Group International is also expected to enter this Southeast Asian country, its chairman and director also signing a real estate rental contract on Friday to open a hypermarket in Jakarta. Minister Al-Mazroui hinted that another deal could also follow after the newly forged economic ties between the UAE and Indonesia. “Several new deals have been considered, which had not been discussed before, and that is the nature of the relationship,” he said. Al-Mazroui is the first senior UAE government official to visit Indonesia since the signing of a bilateral security corridor agreement in July last year. He and members of his delegation are in Indonesia to attend a series of Indonesia-Emirati Unbelievable Week events taking place in Jakarta, Solo, Bandung and Surabaya from March 1-8. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos