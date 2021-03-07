China strives to make navy formidable in the face of US aggression: analyst

China is working to transform its navy, the world’s largest naval force, into a formidable deterrent against US aggression, a political commentator said.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) navy is defensive in nature, intended to protect the Chinese homeland, its coastal waters and vital maritime trade routes. The United States Navy (USN) is offensive in nature and intended to project its power across the world to promote American hegemony, Dennis Etler,PhD in Anthropology from the University of California, told Press TV in an interview.

The PLAN consists primarily of low-tonnage vessels capable of patrolling and protecting China’s coastal waters in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait and South China Sea in order to repel any potential aggressors, he said. he declares. On the other hand, the United States has a global reach.

The United States regularly sends its warships and fighter jets to the South China Sea on what it describes as freedom of navigation patrols. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea and has repeatedly warned Washington against military activities in the region.

Currently, there are three carrier strike groups in the Western Pacific, Etler said. The development of the PLAN is mainly aimed at countering these carrier strike groups. They have become a formidable deterrent with an array of anti-ship missiles and overall firepower.

The United States will think twice before even considering an attack on China, he noted.

China has successfully assembled the world’s largest naval force and is now working to make it formidable away from its shores.

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping oversaw the largest naval parade in his country’s history, saying at the time that the task of building a powerful navy had never been more urgent than it is today.

About six years ago, China had 255 combat force ships in its fleet, according to the US Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). By the end of 2020, it numbered 360, more than 60 more than the US Navy, according to an ONI forecast.

In four years, the PLAN will have 400 combat force ships, he predicts, while the target for the US Navy’s current shipbuilding plan, an undated target, is a fleet of 355.

Analysts say these are worrying signs for the United States as it grapples with budget and pandemic issues.

The United States has already recognized that China is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military and technological might to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system, according to a 24-page national security document. the United States.

Meanwhile, China said on Friday it would increase its annual defense budget by 6.8%.

Describing Beijing’s development plans and economic outlook following the exit from the coronavirus pandemic, President Xi said on Thursday that the United States is the greatest threat to his country’s development and security.

The United States is the greatest source of chaos in the world today, the Chinese president said.

He made the remarks in an apparent response to similar comments by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who claimed China is the main geopolitical challenge of the 21st century.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have been particularly nurtured under former US President Donald Trump, who clashed with China over trade, technology, and regional security, among others.

Biden doesn’t seem to plan to take a different course with Beijing, describing China as Washington’s most serious competitor.