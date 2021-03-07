After the gathering of PM Modi’s brigades, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait will meet with Bengal farmers on March 13

New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his massive rally at the Kolkatas Brigade parade ground, Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced he would be visiting Bengal state West, where the poll is linked, on March 13 to talk to farmers. The government has been to Calcutta, so we will also be going there on March 13 to talk to the farmers, Rakesh Tikait said. Also Read – FACT CHECK: Political Parties Use Transformed Image Of Sourav Ganguly For Social Media Campaigns

Previously, farmers protesting the three central farm laws had decided to campaign against the BJP in all four states and one Union territory ahead of elections starting this month. They also announced a calendar of events to protest against agro-marketing laws.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), who is spearheading the agricultural law protests in Delhi, said the union would send its leaders to poll-linked states to call on farmers there to defeat BJP in elections in the Assembly, the group's leaders said.

Yogendra Yadav had said earlier that SKM leaders would hold a public meeting in Kolkata on March 12 to call on farmers in the polled states to punish the BJP. SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said SKM teams will travel to states linked to the polls, including West Bengal and Kerala, to call on farmers to defeat BJP.

“We will not seek to vote for any party. We will ask them to vote for the candidates who can defeat the BJP which has failed to solve the farmers’ problems, ”Rajewal said at a joint SKM press conference at the Singhu border.