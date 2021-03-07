Politics
After the gathering of PM Modi’s brigades, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait will meet with Bengal farmers on March 13
New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his massive rally at the Kolkatas Brigade parade ground, Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced he would be visiting Bengal state West, where the poll is linked, on March 13 to talk to farmers. The government has been to Calcutta, so we will also be going there on March 13 to talk to the farmers, Rakesh Tikait said. Also Read – FACT CHECK: Political Parties Use Transformed Image Of Sourav Ganguly For Social Media Campaigns
Previously, farmers protesting the three central farm laws had decided to campaign against the BJP in all four states and one Union territory ahead of elections starting this month. They also announced a calendar of events to protest against agro-marketing laws. Also read – 100 days or 100 months: Congress will continue to fight until farm laws are repealed, says Priyanka Gandhi
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), who is spearheading the agricultural law protests in Delhi, said the union would send its leaders to poll-linked states to call on farmers there to defeat BJP in elections in the Assembly, the group’s leaders said. . Read also – In Janaushadhi centers, women can buy sanitary napkins at Rs 2.5 | All you need to know
Yogendra Yadav had said earlier that SKM leaders would hold a public meeting in Kolkata on March 12 to call on farmers in the polled states to punish the BJP. SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said SKM teams will travel to states linked to the polls, including West Bengal and Kerala, to call on farmers to defeat BJP.
“We will not seek to vote for any party. We will ask them to vote for the candidates who can defeat the BJP which has failed to solve the farmers’ problems, ”Rajewal said at a joint SKM press conference at the Singhu border.
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=178196885542208"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
$(".cmntbox").toggle();
});
});
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]