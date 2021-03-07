Democratic coup, Jokowi must dismiss Moeldoko!





Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI) political researcher Lili Romli said Presidential Office Chief (KSP) Moeldoko’s involvement in the takeover of the Democratic Party leadership was clear. According to him, President Joko Widodo must immediately reprimand him and even impose sanctions on him, so that there is no public opinion that the palace is involved. “This should be true, he must give a reprimand to impose sanctions. It means that the sanctions must be deactivated or he will leave his post of KSP”, said Romli contacted, Sunday (7/3). Romli felt that Moeldoko’s practice of becoming president of the Democratic Party is very unethical in the process of political democracy. What the former TNI commander did was too vulgar to be exposed to the public. Also read: Democrats and Work, Gatot Cetus: Why Are You Tired of Starting a Party? “That’s what I said, it’s unethical, vulgar, and really democracy is under threat. Party sovereignty is under threat, so this incident must not happen again,” Romli said. Even so, he saw that there was a slight difference between the Democratic Party and the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) and the former National Awakening Party (PKB). The problem with both sides was that the audience could only predict external participation at that time. But what happened to the Democratic Party was really shown by Moeldoko, who is actually someone close to Jokowi. For this reason, Romli felt that the palace should immediately say that it was not involved in the movement led by Moeldoko. “Because if not, then people will have the charges. The charges that assess the regime’s involvement in the democratic epidemic, which the palace is aware of,” Romli said. We know that Moeldoko accepted the decision of the Extraordinary Democratic Party (KLB) Congress in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, on Friday (5/3). KLB stands out as the chairman of the party (ketum). This was transmitted by Moeldoko by telephone in front of the executives present at the KLB. “Well, I respect and respect your decision. Okay, we agree to be the president,” Moeldoko said, in his winning speech over the phone.

See the source of the article in Republika Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and the Republika. The Republika is responsible for the Republika to take care of questions related to the writing, photos, graphics, videos and the entire content of the article.







