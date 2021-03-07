Boris Johnson admits he is ‘unlikely’ to tape Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Boris Johnson said it was ‘unlikely’ he would tape the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The PM laughed before saying he is focusing on rolling out jabs and economic recovery during a visit to a vaccination center in Brent, north London.

It comes after the Queen allegedly ‘skipped’ the shoot, which has been called a ‘circus’ by royal courtiers.

Harry and Meghan’s televised conversation with the talk show host has fueled tensions within the monarchy but will air in the US on Sunday before Monday in the UK.

Mr Johnson said: ‘Of course I’m interested in all kinds of information around the world. I think it’s pretty late in our time so I’m probably going to miss it.

Pushed on whether he would tape the interview: ‘I think it’s unlikely. We are focused on vaccine deployment and economic recovery ”.

The monarch will not watch the program and instead focuses on national issues, the Sunday Times said.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s spirit is said to be “ only on duty and Prince Philip ”, according to the Sunday Express.

In excerpts from the interview, Meghan criticized the constraints she faced as a work royal and said it was ‘liberating’ to ‘say yes’ to an interview request.

She accused The Firm – as the royal family is sometimes known – of ‘perpetuating lies’ about her and Harry.

It has also been reported that royal advisers are ‘ready to strike back with further revelations about the couple’s behavior if the monarchy comes under attack’.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the information.

While acknowledging that the two-hour interview, which will be shown in the US tonight and the UK tomorrow, is likely to include other uncomfortable moments, one insider chilly pointed out that Britain faces to bigger issues.

Several royals will appear on their own special, hours before Harry and Meghan, on a BBC One show on Sunday night.

The Queen, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Countess of Wessex – will appear on the pre-recorded show called A Celebration For Commonwealth Day, which is celebrated on Monday.

The Cambridges will chat in a video call with Dr Zolelwa Sifumba of South Africa, a frontline healthcare worker rights advocate.

And Prince Charles will pay tribute to the “ extraordinary determination, courage and creativity ” of the people of the Commonwealth during the Covid crisis.

It was at Westminster Abbey’s Commonwealth Day service in March last year when the Sussexes were last seen with their families, sitting beside the Queen, Charles, Camilla and William and Kate.

A few months earlier, they had sent shockwaves through the monarchy by announcing their resignation as members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace may also question the Duchess of Cambridge in her investigation into the bullying allegations made against Meghan, according to the Sunday Mirror, which claimed assistants would name Kate as a witness.

Meghan faces charges that she has kicked out two personal assistants and that staff have been ‘humiliated’ on several occasions, with the Sun reporting that the investigation will focus on the Sussexes’ tour of Australia in 2018.

Employees past and present have been asked to speak in confidence about their experiences working for the Duchess, who responded by saying she was ‘saddened by this latest attack on her character’.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, remains at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was relocated on Friday after successful surgery on pre-existing heart disease at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London on Wednesday.

The Duke, the country’s longest-serving husband, spent 19 nights in hospital – his longest stay.

The Sussexes have faced calls for the Sunday show to be postponed out of respect for Philip.