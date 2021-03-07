Khuhro says prime minister no longer has the moral authority to govern





Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Section Chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Imran Khan no longer had any moral authority to act as the country’s prime minister.

He said this on Saturday when speaking to media after chairing a meeting of the Sindh Party Chapter Executive Committee to discuss arrangements for the long anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) march that will begin in Karachi on March 26.

Khuhro said a new chapter has been added to political history due to the victory of the PDM over Pakistan’s government Tehreek-e-Insaf in Senate polls held in the National Assembly.

He said Prime Minister Khan had tried to make state institutions controversial by giving the impression that these agencies supported the government.

He said Prime Minister Khan before seeking the confidence vote of the National Assembly warned lawmakers in his party that they would lose their parliamentary membership in the event that they failed to support him.

He claimed that the people who belonged to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were themselves tired of the prime minister. He said that elected members of legislatures should not be appointed from salable products.

Khuhro believed lawmakers in Senate polls had the power to vote in favor of any candidate they chose. He said their struggle would continue to safeguard the economic interests of the masses and also save them from exploitation.

He said the motion of censure tabled by the PDM against Prime Minister Khan would be successful.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Information and Local Government of Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said that the PDM’s motion of censure against the prime minister would be successful.

He said members of the National Assembly would vote according to their conscience after the PDM presented its motion of no confidence in the House.

He condemned the incident of violence against leaders of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz outside Parliament in Islamabad.

The PPP Executive Committee meeting decided to set up subsidiary bodies to deal with several matters related to arrangements for the next long march.

