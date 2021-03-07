Seeing quickly for the closure of all hydroelectric projects on Ganga writes to PM Modi





A seer who has been on a 12-day fast refused to end it, stressing that he was determined to continue his agitation for an indefinite period until his demands to close all hydroelectric projects on the Ganges and its surrounding areas. tributaries are satisfied. Bahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan Ashram in Haridwar who has been on a diet of water, lemon, salt and honey, also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his fast as tapasya, a fight against corruption and for the preservation of the environment. Originally from Kerala, the computer science graduate embarked on spiritualism in 2014 after a pilgrimage to Badrinath where he met ashram founder Matri Sadan, Swami Shivanand Saraswati, who took him under his wing. Brahmachari Atmabodhanand, who has lost 2kg of body weight since February 23 when he started his fast, reiterated that unless all of his requests are sincerely met, he will not give up his restlessness. Atmabodhanand also calls for a ban on stone crusher units within 5 km of the periphery of the Ganga river bed, a general ban on the exploitation of the Raiwala quarries in Bhogpur, the formation of the Ganga Council, the enactment speed of the law on the Ganga and the guarantee of a free and unimpeded flow of the holiest Hinduism. River. It is extremely appalling that mining continues in restricted areas and the flow of the Ganga rivers is halted thanks to numerous hydroelectric projects which belatedly brought environmental implications leading to the Kedarnath flash floods in 2013 and recently at the rupture of the glacier at Tapovan. , Chamoli on the Rishi Ganga-Dhauli Ganga section, Atmabodhanand wrote in his letter to PM Modi. Brahamchari Atmabodhanand has a fasting record. He had fasted a record 194 days from October 14, 2018 to May 4, 2019 on similar requests to ban quarry and hydropower projects. His last unrest lasted 41 days in February-March 2020 before the lockdown was imposed when he sat on the unrest in support of Sadhvi Padmavati, another disciple of Swami Shivanand Saraswati, who also organized 100 days of unrest. last year to demand a ban on quarrying. Prior to Brahamchari in October 2018, Sant Gopal Das also began rapid unrest until the death at Matri Sadan’s ashram, hours after the disappearance of Gyan Swarup Sanand, a former professor at the Indian Institute of Technology. Swami Sanand began his fast on June 20, 2018 by demanding the total ban on quarries, the removal of all stone crushers from the Ganges bed, the cessation of hydroelectric projects in the eco-sensitive area of ​​Bhagirathi, Alaknanda and Ganga . He passed away after 112 days on October 11, 2018. On the same requests, another seer of Matri Sadan, Swami Nigmanand, had passed away on June 13, 2011 after 114 days of indefinite fasting transported to the Matri Sadan ashram which drew the world’s attention to the illegal quarries and the adverse effects of hydroelectric projects on the Ganges and the ecology.

