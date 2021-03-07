High speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal from June





The first Tibets high-speed train service between the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, near the border with the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, will be operational by the end of June, a senior official said on Saturday. Chinese railways. Construction of the 435 km high-speed train corridor, also the first electrified railway in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), connecting the two cities began in 2014, Lu Dongfu, chairman of China State Railway Group Company and National People’s Congress (NPC) deputy, said on the sidelines of the current annual session of parliament. The new high-speed rail connection is part of China’s ambitious plan to expand connectivity through TAR, particularly along the border areas with India. Nyingchi is located less than 50 km from the border with Arunachal Pradesh. China claims the entire Indian state as part of southern Tibet and is rapidly developing infrastructure in the remote Nyingchi region, which, like the rest of the TAR, is not accessible to foreign journalists and diplomats. For example, China is constructing the Yaan-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet railways, which will be 1,011 km long and include 26 stations when completed, bringing the Chinese railroad to the disputed border with India. Last November, President Xi Jinping identified the Yaan-Nyingchi Railway Project as a major step to facilitate the Chinese Communist Party’s plan to rule Tibet in the new era, and stressed the role of the project in safeguarding national unity, the promotion of ethnic solidarity and the consolidation of stability in border areas. The project would significantly contribute to the economic and social development of the western region, especially in Sichuan province and the TAR, Xi said in November. The Sichuan-Tibet Railway departs from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, passes through Yaan and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the route from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 1 pm. Regarding the first high-speed train on Saturday, Chinese railroad official Lu Dongfu said the track laying work was completed by the end of 2020. The railway has an expected speed of 160 km / h, according to its builder Tibet Railway Construction Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the China State Railway Group, the Xinhua news agency said. China aims to extend the total operating length (of high-speed trains) to around 50,000 km by 2025, up from 37,900 km by the end of 2020, Lu said. The high-speed rail network will cover 98% of cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, he added. Fuxing trains developed by China now operate at speeds of 160 km / h to 350 km / h. By the end of last year, 1,036 Fuxing or multiple electric units (EMUs) had traveled a total of 836 million km and carried 827 million passengers since 2007, when the first high-speed train became operational. According to a national plan, cited by state media, China will extend the total length of its rail system to 200,000 km and its high-speed rail system to 70,000 km by 2035.

