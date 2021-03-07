Political challenges ahead for the Prime Minister





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who on Saturday won a confidence vote in the National Assembly three days after losing a key Senate poll on the same political battlefield, faces serious challenges from the PDM in the weeks and months to come. The post of President of the Senate is at the center of the immediate concerns of the government and the opposition parties. What could possibly follow later will make the Chaudhrys of Gujrat of paramount importance to both parties. Yousaf Raza Gillani, who defeated government candidate Dr Hafeez Shaikh in a huge upheaval in the senatorial elections, is now expected to be the PDM candidate for Senate presidency. The Senate, even after the recent elections, still has an opposition majority with 53 senators in its ranks against 47 supporting the government and its allies. The Senate Speakers Office seems an attainable target for the PDM not only because the opposition has more senators than the government and its allies, but also because the vote for the presidency of the upper chamber will be by secret ballot in the Senate. place of a show of hands. However, if some hidden forces play their part as they did in the past for the same election, Sadiq Sanjrani may succeed.

Sadiq Sanjrani has been fortunate in the past to have the support of those who matter. But this time, the opposition is louder and more vigilant and some of the leaders of the PDM have already warned these powerful districts to remain neutral, otherwise the opposition will not be silent.

The conduct of the Sanjranis in recent years has generally been viewed as balanced and impartial. He also won the sympathy of the opposition for his courtesy and respect to every member. He can now benefit from this attitude. Like the PDM, which is accused of using money to buy votes in the recent senatorial elections, the PTI government can also use its resources to profit from the secret ballot in favor of Sanjrani. For some members of the government, this is the best opportunity to take revenge for the defeat of Dr Hafeez Shaikhs; to use illegal means in the contest of the presidents of the Senate would be a case of all is fair in the love and the war.

At the same time, the MQM has already shown its enthusiasm for the post of vice-president of the Senate. Muttahida expects the prime minister to offer this slot to the party, which might otherwise be enticed by the PDM to join them in the election of the president and get the MPs slot in return.

The date of the long march of the oppositions has already been announced, but the PDM has also designated the Chief Minister of Punjab and the President of the National Assembly as its targets, for which the role of the PML-Q will be of importance. crucial. Although PDM sources say they have yet to contact the Gujrat Chaudhrys, there is now a serious chance that Ch Pervez Elahi will replace Buzdar as Punjab CM.

It is already speculated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering replacing Buzdar with Elahi to prevent the PDM from engaging with the PML-Q in a defiance movement against Buzdar. The support of the Q-Leagues not only serves as vital support for the PTI government in the Punjab, Imran Khan cannot afford to lose any of his allies in the Center. In this situation, Pervez Elahi becomes of crucial importance to both the government and the PDM.

The president of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser is also vulnerable because to remove him, the opposition must present a motion in which the vote would be secret. The PDM has previously said the NA speaker is on its target list. How the Prime Minister would prevent this move, only time will tell. All of this and more could be avoided if the country witnessed political engagement between the government and the opposition. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan remains adamant not to engage with the opposition, making the country’s future political scenario unpredictable and uncertain.

