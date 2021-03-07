Prime Minister Modi peddles lies to deceive voters: Mamata | West Bengal election news





SILIGURI: In launching a new tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that he was “peddling lies to deceive voters” in the polling state.

Banerjee, addressing a rally here after his protest march against rising LPG prices, said the Prime Minister had made many “empty” promises over the years and people no longer trusted him.

She sought to know “why the Prime Minister has not yet deposited Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of each citizen, as he had promised before the Lok Sabha polls in 2014”.

“You have made many empty promises. People will not accept your lie every day. We ask you to make the LPG cylinder affordable for all citizens of the country. You have made LPG cylinders inaccessible to humans. ordinary, ”Banerjee said in his speech.

The CM also said Modi should be “ashamed of his habit of lying”.

“He gives a speech in Bangla, but the screenplay is still written in Gujarati, and kept under a transparent glass in front of him. He just claims to know Bangla well, ”she said.

“Your party had vandalized the bust of Vidyasagar. Your party dishonored Birsa Munda. Your party wrongly said that Rabindranath Tagore was born in Santiniketan. It shows your deep knowledge of Bengal and its culture,” she said. .

In asking people to speak out against “semantic BJP,” Mr. Banerjee said, “the people of Bengal, who lived in peace by removing community and language barriers, would be at grave risk if any force of division such as saffron the party comes to power in the State ”.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister at his mega rally in Calcutta accused Banerjee of “betraying and insulting” the people of the state who hoped she will bring about change after the left reign.

“Bengal chose you as ‘Didi’ (older sister) but you preferred to be ‘bua’ (aunt) over your ‘bhatija’ (nephew Abhishek Banerjee),” he said.

