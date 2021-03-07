Fazl challenges PM to accept mass vote of confidence





SUKKUR: The leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, rejected the PM’s vote of confidence, calling it without any constitutional or legal validity. Reacting strongly to the attack on the PML-N press conference, JUI F chief Fazl said the PTI thugs attacked decent leaders and dared the prime minister to take a vote of confidence directly from the nation.

Speaking at a press conference at the residence of JUI-F chief Sukkur Agha Ayub with Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the vote of confidence is initiated by the president, but today’s session hui was summoned by the president on the prime minister’s summary. it has no legal or constitutional validity. A president sends the vote of confidence motion on knowledge of the Prime Minister’s downsizing to Parliament and it does not involve a summary by the fake Prime Minister. The PDM does not recognize today’s session nor does it recognize the fake Prime Minister. He said we know who knocked on MPs’ doors to make sure they vote for the prime minister.

Defeat the attack on the PML-N leadership press conference where former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Musadiq Malik, PML-N senior vice president Marryum Aurangzeb Ahsan Iqbal were physically attacked and harassed he called it shameful, calling it an attack on the entire opposition alliance. Agitated by the harassment of PML-N leaders, Fazl said we can show a stronger backlash against the government. He warned that if the PDM retaliated, there would be no room for the PTI leaders to escape.

Fazl said the PTI thugs attacked decent leaders and challenged the prime minister to take a vote of confidence straight from the nation. The PDM leader said it was ironic that Imran Khan spoke about the state of Medina, but went to China to praise their system and America sang praises for theirs. Fazl said the arrest or harassment of his party members by the NAB did not concern him.

He warned NAB officials not to harass or victimize members of the opposition. He said the NAB would be abolished by the next elected government.

