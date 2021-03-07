Politics
COVID-19: Boris Johnson defends proposed 1% salary increase for NHS staff | Political news
The Prime Minister has defended a proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff.
“What we have done is try to give them as much as we can right now”, Boris Johnson said during a visit to a COVID-19[female[feminine vaccination center in North London.
“The independent salary review body will obviously review what we have proposed and come back.
“Remember that there has been a wage freeze in the public sector, we are going through a rather difficult period.
“We have tried to give the NHS as much as we can and that means that in addition to the £ 140bn in annual money, we have found another £ 62bn to help the NHS throughout the crisis. “
The Prime Minister – who has spent time in intensive care with COVID and said the NHS “saved my life” – added he was “overwhelmingly grateful” to health service staff and social workers for their “heroic” efforts throughout the pandemic.
But the proposal sparked a backlash, with critics calling it “contemptuous” after a year on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unions have raised the prospect of industrial action, with protests to take place outside London’s Downing Street and in Manchester city center on Sunday.
An opinion poll published in The Observer newspaper found that more than 70% of people (72%) think the proposed salary increase is too small, while a fifth (20%) think it is. fair.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which called for a 12.5% pay hike for nurses, said a 1% pay hike would only represent an extra £ 3.50 per week in take-home pay for an experienced nurse.
Inflation is currently at 0.9%, but other unions have pointed to an expected inflation of 1.5% this year to claim that a 1% pay rise for NHS staff would actually equal to a reduction in wages in real terms.
In an emergency meeting on Friday, RCN leaders voted to immediately create a £ 35million protest fund if its members wish to go on strike.
Reacting to Mr Johnson’s comments, Dame Donna Kinnair, MRC CEO and Secretary General, said “more of these warm words for nurses are not going to cut it.”
“While there are already tens of thousands of nursing jobs vacant in the NHS, more are being pushed out this weekend,” she said.
“The Prime Minister must put his money where it is. The NHS staff are worth it and there is overwhelming public support.
“His government can show that it is listening and abandon this plan.”
Labor shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy told Sky News it was “reprehensible” that the government did not recommend a bigger increase.
Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sunday, she said: “The government, to be clear, is not planning a pay rise.
“It’s a real pay cut because it doesn’t keep up with inflation and offering nurses a pay cut is just wrong in our opinion.”
She said ministers should offer a 2.1% increase as a “bare minimum” – the percentage that NHS providers said was contained in the long-term NHS spending plan announced before the pandemic.
According to the Labor Party, a newly trained nurse earning a salary of £ 24,907 would face a real-life pay cut of £ 174 if the 1% increase were implemented.
Addressing the same program, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said “tough economic challenges” were behind the 1% wage increase.
“What we all recognize is that this is a time to make sure we have restrictions across the public sector,” he said.
“But we’re not nervous about investing in these key public services like the NHS, like schools.”
Asked about the prospect of strike action, Mr Williamson said: “No one wants to see industrial action and I am sure the Royal College of Nursing would not want to see industrial action.”
