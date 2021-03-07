The establishment stands with Imran: Sh Rashid





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a new political life after securing a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, adding that the establishment was on his side . Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Imran Khan will have to work for the upliftment of the poor as he has done in the past. He said 200 billion rupees had been disbursed among the poor under the Ehsaas program.

Speaking to Geo News’ Jirga show, the Home Secretary told presenter Saleem Safi that the government’s position “was quite critical hours before the prime minister voted in confidence because we were short of three MPs “.

He said the agencies played no role in the vote of confidence. He said General Qamar Javed Bajwa of SFOC stressed that the military stands alongside the elected government. Opposition leaders have been told that if ever one of you is elected Prime Minister, we will stand by your side. He said Imran Khan had done an unprecedented job of supporting the economy over the past two and a half years and reducing total debt and liabilities. He said the workers face difficulties in managing their day-to-day affairs and the government will have to work hard for their elevation during the remaining period. He praised Imran Khan for handling the situation after the Pulwama incident with his rational approach and convincing the international world of Pakistan’s perspective and India’s atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Indians. He said the armed forces were declared a professional force and ranked 10th in the world during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure.

Imran Khan, he said, effectively brought up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations (UN) and also protected the belief in the finality of the prophecy. Since he protects the belief in the finality of the prophecy, Allah Almighty will protect him, concluded the minister.

Meanwhile, Minister of Interprovincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Saturday urged the Treasury and opposition benches to lead parliament responsibly in accordance with the Constitution.

Speaking to the National Assembly, the Minister said: Today the opposition benches are empty and I ask that the Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition and the leaders of all political parties are respected.

Congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan on securing the vote of confidence, she said government allies will always stand by the Prime Minister whenever there is a threat to the supremacy of democracy.

The minister said all allies fully supported the government from day one and today the prime minister got more votes compared to August 2018.

The minister criticized the way the recent senatorial elections unfolded, raising questions as to whether corrupt practices had been stopped and whether transparency was ensured.

She said allied parties from the four provinces had once again put their trust in the prime minister’s leadership.

Dr Fehmida stressed the need for electoral, judicial and political reforms in addition to reforming the Federal Revenue Council (FBR) to address all the challenges facing the country.

She asked why the leaders of the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had not truly implemented the Democracy Charter (CoD) signed between them.

The minister said no one was asking for around seven proxy votes that were cast in Senate polls at the Sindh Assembly.

Dr Fehmida said government allies are fully aware of the challenges the government faces like Covid-19, the FATF and other outstanding issues that would be resolved through joint efforts.

She called on the Prime Minister to visit Sindh and Balochistan to personally observe the standard of living of the population.

MQM House leader in the National Assembly, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said his party would continue to support the government.

We have fulfilled our commitments and the time has come for the government to keep its promises, he said. Siddiqui reiterated his demand for the recovery of more than 100 missing MQM workers. He said change shouldn’t be just a slogan but rather be done with intention. The country should move from a secure state to a welfare state, he said.

