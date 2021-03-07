PM Narendra Modi at the Kolkata rally: Khela Khatam, Vikas Shuru

Addressing a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Calcutta on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee had duped the people of Bengal and the time had come for paribartan asol (a real change). “With the blessing of Bharat Mata, we will turn the state into Sonar Bangla,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the TMC game was over and it was time to grow. “Khela khatam, vikaas shuru,” he said.

The people of Bengal once trusted Didi to bring paribartan. But Didi and his cadres destroyed the faith of the people and insulted Bengal. Asol paribartan means peace and development, better education, more jobs and the fulfillment of everyone’s dreams. We will rebuild Bengal. I have come to give you hope, said Modi, who was addressing his first rally in Bengal since the election dates were announced.

He added, Lakhs of people have come today to give us their blessings. All intellectuals and artists are with us. All hope that Bengal will reach a new peak of development. Hearing the war cry of the people, it seems that May 2 (when the poll results will be declared) is already here today. With the blessing of Bharat Mata, we will build a Sonar Bangla.

Attacking the TMC and the Left-Congress alliance in the same breath, Modi said, TMC and the Left-Congress alliance are on one side and the people of Bengal on the other. Congress came to power after our independence, but the voting bank policy destroyed Bengal. This policy was favored by the left and the TMC.

Attacking the left for forming an alliance with Congress, Modi said: “ They (the left) used to raise a slogan: Give Congress a black hand, try it (Break the black hand of Congress). But that black hand has turned white now, and the left has linked itself to the big old party.

Modi said real change will come when the lives of workers and farmers improve, people don’t have to travel out of state to find work, and there are no d appeasement but uniform development throughout the state. But under Mamata Banerjee, only corruption and the raj union flourished. Loktantra (democracy) is gone and loottantra (loot culture) is doing well. The people of Bengal do not get the money paid for the central programs. TMC hinders the development of states, the prime minister said.

Taking a jibe at Mamata Banerjee for her decision to challenge Nandigram, Modi said, Your scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone good luck and I want no one to be hurt. But what can I do if the scooter is destined to drop in Nandigram?

Scenes from the brigade parade ground in Kolkata (express photo by Partha Paul)

Continuing his attack on the Chief Minister of Bengal, he said the people of Bengal chose her as their didi, but instead she chose to be a bua for one nephew. Don’t you have a lot of nephews in Bengal who all see you as their didi? Why do you respond to the greed of a single nephew? he said without naming the CM’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

Trying to counter TMC’s efforts to portray Mamata as the Bengal girl and the BJP as a bunch of strangers, Modi said, Mamata is Indias’ daughter. Bengal saw Syama Prasad Mukherjee. The BJP has Bengal at its heart.

He added, I have known Didi for ages. It is not the same person who raised his voice against the left. She speaks another language now and is being checked. You have pushed Bengal towards separation rather than development, and so the lotus blossoms. You divided people on religious grounds, and so the lotus blooms.

We know the TMC slogan of Maa, Mati and Manush. But crimes against women are on the rise and even an 80-year-old mother is brutally assaulted, he said, referring to a BJP man recently alleging that his mother was beaten.

Attempting to counter the popular TMC slogan of Khela Hobe, Modi said the TMC includes experienced players who have systematically plundered the people of the state and allowed corruption to flourish. You’ve done so many scams that a Corruption Olympics game can be staged. You played with people’s hard earned money and their lives. Now your game is over. Your days are numbered. Khela khatam, vikas shuru (The game is over, let development begin), he said.

Modi said the next five years of development may show the way for the next 25 years. If Bengal is on the right track, it can be among the top states by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, he said.

You can see the pace at which the Kolkata metro is developing. We will ensure development so that Kolkata becomes the city of the future. The smart city project here will get new energy. We will ensure that our motto of sabka saath, sabka vikas is followed, Modi said.