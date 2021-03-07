To counter PM Modis Poriborton’s charges, Mamata announces fuel price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a “ padayatra ” or walk in Siliguri on Sunday to protest against rising fuel prices, including that of LPG cylinders, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his first rally in Kolkata ahead of the Assembly elections in Eastern State. to be held later this month.

Banerjee started the Siliguris Darjeeling More march around 2 p.m. and was accompanied by thousands of supporters and her cabinet colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya and Trinamool Congressmen Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. The Chief Minister and others were seen carrying cardboard replicas of LPG bottles as she led the protest, which is seen as a misnomer to PM Modis massive gathering at the brigade parade ground in the capital of the states.

The Prime Minister must explain why the prices of LPG, gasoline and diesel have increased. The government of Bengal provides free rice to the people but they have to spend 900 to buy a bottle of LPG, she said, addressing the rally in Bengali. Prime Minister says there will be poriborton (change in Bengali) in Bengal. There will be no change in Bengal and the Trinamool Congress will continue in the state. There will be a poriborton in Delhi. You’ll have to go, she said.

Minister of State Bhattacharya said the march was organized before International Women’s Day and many women had given their support, ANI news agency said.

“BJP loots people by steadily raising the price of LPG. Women have been hit the hardest and I am disgusted by the Centre’s lack of intention to cut taxes and lighten their burden. In protest, I will be leading an all-female michil today.in Siliguri REDUCE LPG PRICES NOW! Banerjee tweeted before the march.

Banerjee had warned the Center last month to start a bigger protest if it didn’t cut fuel prices. “Fuel prices have doubled even when crude oil prices have fallen by 50% on the international market. If they don’t lower the prices, we’ll start a bigger protest. Farmers are already bustling in the streets. If ordinary people also come to the streets, then there is nothing Modi babu can do. Bullying with agencies won’t work, she told reporters, according to ANI.

She also drove an electric scooter to her residence in Kalighat from the “Nabanna” Secretary of State in Howrah in protest against the rising price of fuel.

In Calcutta, the prime minister launched a scathing attack on Banerjee, claiming that West Bengal was counting on her to usher in change, but that she shattered people’s trust and insulted them. “Bengal relied on Mamata Didi for change. But Didi and his executives broke that trust. These people have broken the trust of Bengal. These people have insulted Bengal and tortured the sisters and girls here. But these people could not break the hope and courage of Bengal. people in the state, ”he said.

He also said that there was the TMC, the Left and the Congress on one side and the people of West Bengal on the other. “The dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’ will come true. I came here today to ensure the development of Bengal, to increase investments here, to protect the culture of Bengal and to make changes,” he said. added.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting March 27 and ending on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2. The Trinamool Congress faces the resurgence of the Bharatiya Janata party, which made sweeping inroads in the eastern state of Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The BJP won 18 seats out of the 42 constituencies of Lok Sabha in Bengal West and the TMC tally has been reduced to 22. A confident BJP is aiming for more than 200 seats in the 294-member assembly this year.

(With contributions from the agency)