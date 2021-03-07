Johnson defends NHS pay rise, says we’ve given as much as we can





Chiefs and nursing unions expressed their anger last week when it emerged that ministers had recommended a 1 percent pay rise. Speaking on a visit to a vaccination center in Brent, north London, the Prime Minister, himself hospitalized with Covid-19 last year, said he was extremely grateful to the NHS and social service staff. They had been heroic throughout the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, he said. But he hinted his government couldn't afford to pay them more than 1 percent, which critics say is a pay cut in real terms. Read more Mr Johnson said: 'What we have done is try to give them everything we can right now, Do not forget that there was a wage freeze in the public sector, that we are going through a rather difficult time. He added: "My gratitude is overwhelming and I am very grateful especially to the nurses. Dame Donna Kinnair, secretary general of the Royal College of Nursing, said: Boris Johnson still does not understand the situation he has fallen into – more of these warm words for nurses are not going to fix it. While there are already tens of thousands of nursing jobs vacant in the NHS, more are being pushed out this weekend. The Prime Minister must put his money where it is. The NHS staff are worth it and the public support is overwhelming. His government can show that it is listening and abandon this plan. The Labor Party has said nurses should receive at least a 2.1 percent pay rise this year as a bare minimum, denouncing governments are offering less than half as objectionable. NHS leaders stressed ministers budgeted the highest amount last year, as part of a long-term plan for the health service. Shadow Foreign Secretary LisaNandytold Sky News Sophy Ridge On Sunday it was reprehensible that ministers were planning a real-world pay cut that did not keep pace with inflation forecasts. In the long-term NHS plan, the government budgeted for a 2.1% pay rise – this is what nurses were promised and last year (ministers) legislated for it to give to nurses an iron guarantee – pay terms go down, that the government would eventually reverse this decision and start seeing their pay rise, she said. We think they should start these negotiations at the bare minimum to honor that 2.1% pledge (increase) and then think about what more they can offer our NHS staff who have done so much to save their families and themselves in danger every day of entering work – some of them have died. She also accused the government of having the wrong priorities. If they can give a special adviser (Dominic Cummings) who broke the rules a 50 percent pay rise, but then offer our nurses a real pay cut, it's a government that hasn't. just not figured out who makes us move. this crisis, she said. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defended the 1% offer, saying ministers have come up with what we believe we can afford during tough economic challenges. Teachers and other public sector actors will face a pay freeze, he said, with NHS staff the only ones exempted due to their efforts during the coronavirus crisis. Protests against the proposals are planned outside Downing Street and in Manchester city center later.

