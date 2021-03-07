PM Modi will inaugurate Maitri Setu ‘between India and B’desh on Tuesday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Maitri Setu” between India and Bangladesh – a bridge built over the Feni River on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event, he said. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Maitri Setu ‘between India and Bangladesh on March 9 at noon via video conference, PMO said in a statement. The Maitri Setu ‘Bridge was built over the Feni River which flows between the Indian border at Tripura and Bangladesh. The name Maitri Setu ‘symbolizes the growth of bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, PMO said. Construction was taken over by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs 133 crore, he said. The 1.9 km long bridge connects Sabroom in India to Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is set to announce a new chapter for trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh, PMO said. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the gateway to the northeast with access to the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh, which is just 80 km from Sabroom, he said. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the establishment of an integrated checkpoint in Sabroom. It will help facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products from the Northeastern states and facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh. , said the PMO. The project is being taken over by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of around Rs 232 crore, the statement said. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the National Highway (NH) -208 connecting the Unakoti District Headquarters in Kailashahar to the Khowai District Headquarters. It will provide an alternative route to the NH-44. The 80 km NH-208 project was taken over by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited at a cost of Rs 1,078 crores. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate state highways and other district roads, developed by the state government with a financial expenditure of Rs 63.75 crore, the statement said. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura, he said. Modi will also inaugurate 40,978 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), supplemented by a financial expenditure of Rs 813 Crores. It will inaugurate the integrated command and control center built as part of the Agartala Smart City mission, according to the press release. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of a multi-level car park and shopping complex on the former engine stand. It will be developed with an investment of around Rs 200 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the widening of the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two to four lanes. The work is being implemented by the Agartala Smart City mission at a project cost of around Rs 96 crores, the statement said. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

