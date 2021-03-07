Accountant faces pressure to ignite Trump in criminal investigation





(Reuters) – When lawyers asked Donald Trump over a decade ago to identify who was estimating the values ​​of some of his signature properties, he shrugged and pointed the finger at his longtime accountant, Allen Weisselberg.

The Trump Tower is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States on January 20, 2021. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

I think in the end probably Mr. Weisselberg, he said, testifying in 2007 in a libel suit he brought against a journalist, a case that hinged on whether Trump had inflated the value of its business empire. I never got too involved, other than giving my opinion.

A judge dismissed the complaint, but Trumps ‘comments illustrate the challenges that Weisselberg, 73, is now under scrutiny in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vances’ investigation into whether whether the former US president and his Trump organization committed financial crimes.

Few have been so deeply involved in Trumps ‘finances as Weisselberg, a trusted figure in the Trumps family business who began working for Trumps’ father, Fred, in 1973 at the company’s Brooklyn office in paying bills and tracking rental payments for apartment towers.

Legal experts and a source close to the criminal investigation say the apparent goal of prosecutors is to convince Weisselberg to cooperate with the investigation into the transactions with Trump.

They want him to turn around, said the person familiar with the investigation.

A spokesperson for Vance declined to comment. Lawyers for Weisselberg and Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

The Manhattan District Attorney said in an August filing that the office was investigating potentially widespread and prolonged criminal conduct within the Trump organization, although he did not fully disclose the scope of the investigation. . In a September filing, he said mountainous misconduct allegations could warrant a grand jury investigation into possible tax evasion, insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

Vances’ office and a separate civil investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James are both examining whether Trump misrepresented the value of his assets for tax benefits, among other potential violations.

Weisselberg’s unique position within the Trump organization places him among a small number of people who could provide prosecutors with crucial evidence of intent to commit fraud. Legal experts say Trump could try to distance himself from any controversial valuation of his properties and businesses by citing Weisselberg’s role as financial custodian, as he did in the case of defamation of 2007.

It may very well be that Weisselberg is Trump’s defense in a criminal case, said Michael Bachner, a defense attorney who previously worked as a prosecutor with Vance in the Manhattan office.

If Trump is arguing that he simply relied on the advice of his accountants and lawyers, Weisselberg could be in the position of having to take fire himself for any potentially fraudulent transaction, Bachner said – unless the accountant make a deal with prosecutors and involve Trump.

If I’m Trump, I must be nervous about it, he said.

The source close to the investigation said that in addition to examining Weisselberg, prosecutors also asked about his sons, who also had ties to Trump: Jack Weisselberg, director of Ladder Capital – an investment firm real estate creditor for four years. Trump Properties – and Barry Weisselberg, who ran ice rinks under Trump contracts with New York.

Ladder Capital did not respond to requests for comment. Other Ladder executives, but not Jack Weisselberg, appear on loan documents implicating Trump.

Jack and Barry Weisselberg did not respond to requests for comment.

UNIQUE POSITION OF TRUST

On March 1, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Trumps last-minute efforts to keep his tax records private, Vances’ office obtained millions of pages of documents on Trump’s taxes and finances. . His office also added an experienced organized crime and corruption prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, to the Trump investigative team, and interviewed Ladder Capital staff.

As chief financial officer and executive vice president of Trump Organizations, Weisselberg has developed a unique position of trust with Trump, according to interviews with four former officials of the Trump organization. The accountant handled Trumps’ personal finances as well as the company’s most sensitive financial information, officials said.

Barbara Res, Trump’s former construction manager, said Weisselberg was part of the inner circle of the Trump family, but he kept a modest profile. He was the only leader to label Donald Trump as Mr. Trump, she said. He was that kind of guy.

Res said Trump trusts Weisselberg like a pair of eyes to make sure the other accountants and lawyers at Trumps are doing their jobs. Allen would not go outside the company, she said. Allen didn’t want to talk; Allen could be trusted to keep things quiet.

When Michael Cohen, a former attorney and Trump repairman, arranged a low-key payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, Weisselberg was involved in cutting the checks, Cohen said in a February 2019 hearing held by a committee of the US House of Representatives. Weisselberg was granted limited immunity from federal prosecutors to provide information in the investigation into Cohen; he was not charged with wrongdoing. Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

Vance could seek a court order granting him access to Weisselberg’s testimony in the federal case against Cohen, legal experts have said.

During the 2019 committee hearing, Cohen identified Weisselberg as one of Trump’s executives who knew Trump had inflated assets in statements to insurance companies in an attempt to cut premiums. Responding to questions from Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cohen said he could not confirm a New York Times report on whether Trump was underreporting values ​​of inherited real estate to reduce his taxes.

Who would know the answers to these questions? she asked.

Allen Weisselberg, Cohen said.

Reporting by Jason Szep and Joseph Tanfani; edited by Brian Thevenot

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos