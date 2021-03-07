Here is the profile of the company owned by Jokowi’s former team, which was named in the tax corruption case.





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Jhonlin Baratama was mentioned in the notification of initiation of investigation (SPDP) of two officials tax those suspected of accepting bribes related to the tax administration The two tax agents are former audit and collection directors General management of taxes Angin Prayitno Aji and the Head of Sub-Cooperation and Audit Support at the General Directorate of Taxes Dadan Ramdani. The Jhonlin Baratama is one of the trades of the Jhonlin group which is engaged in the coal mining sector. The name Jhonlin Group is synonymous with the “Sultan” of Kalimantan, Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad or widely known as Haji Isam. The Jhonlin group also gained attention last year, as its name was in the FinCEN files. The FinCEN Files document was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in collaboration with BuzzFeed News and 108 other media partners in 88 countries. Meanwhile, in the tax corruption case, Jhonlin Baratama’s name was mentioned explosively in the SPDP owned by Angin and Dadan Ramdani. The company, through its tax advisor, is suspected of paying bribes to two tax agents who have been identified as suspects. Quoted on the official website of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Jhonlin is one of the businesses of the Jhonlin Group. Jhonlin Baratama has authorized capital of IDR 320 billion and issued capital of IDR 80 billion. The majority shareholder of Jhonlin Baratama is Jhonlin Group 408,000 shares or worth IDR 40.8 billion, then Hj Nurhayati with 359,840 shares or IDR 35.9 billion and Haji Samsudin Andi Arsyad alias Haji Isam 32,160 or IDR 3 ,2 billion. Haji Isam is a familiar figure in politics and business in Indonesia, particularly in South Kalimantan. He is known as the owner of the Jhonlin group. Haji Isam is known to be close to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. He was previously deputy campaign treasurer for Team Jokowi-Amin in the 2020 presidential election. Business also noted that President Joko Widodo also inaugurated a giant sugar factory owned by Haji Isam in Bombana, in southeast Sulawesi. Unfortunately, Business failed to confirm the link between Jhonlin, Haji Isam and the corruption case. Including when making contact with the registered office number. To be known, NCP investigation into the corruption case opened an investigation into the alleged fiscal corruption case at the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu). This is known from the statement of KPK Vice President Alexander Marwata. Unfortunately, Alex, as a close friend of Alexander Marwata, has not been able to reveal the identity of the party who has been made suspect in this case. “We are really investigating, but the suspect will be in the investigative process looking for evidence to determine the suspect, which is what we are doing,” Alex said on Tuesday (2/3/2021). Watch the featured video below: quality content

