Deployment of Covid-19 vaccines has spread to people in their 50s, including Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson will be in his late 50s to receive his vaccine call this week as the NHS moves into the next stage of the rollout. Letters to 850,000 people aged 56 to 59 began landing on the doorstep from Saturday, with the same number due to land on Monday. The latest invitations were sent out after more than eight in ten people aged 65 to 69 suddenly accepted the Covid offer. In total, more than 22.2 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of the vaccine and more than 1.1 million people have received a second dose. But the Office for National Statistics (ONS) warned the UK was not out of the woods yet. The newsletter i latest news and analysis Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS national medical director for primary care and general practitioner, said: The NHS vaccination program is committed to protecting the country from the coronavirus and this is proof from our amazing staff that we can now move on to the next age group. We must not forget that our success in immunization [so many people] is due to careful planning and hard work by these staff. The vaccines are both safe and effective, so if someone who is eligible but has not yet been vaccinated, I urge them to go online or call 119 and make a reservation. People who receive the letters, like the 56-year-old prime minister, are encouraged to go online to the national reservation service to set up a bang at a time and place convenient to them. If they can’t connect, they can call 119 for free. The NHS vaccinates according to the guidelines of the JCVI which sees people invited for vaccination in order of risk, which increases with age and people aged 50 to 55 are expected to be invited soon. Vaccinations are now administered at more than 1,600 sites across the country, including mosques, museums and rugby fields, with distribution centers, meaning that 98% of the country lives within 10 miles of ” at least one vaccination service. According to Public Health Wales, 27% of people aged 55 to 59 in Wales and 22% of those aged 50 to 54 have already received their first dose of a Covid vaccine. Health and Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: The NHS vaccination program is in full swing and more than 21 million people most at risk have already received their first dose. This includes over 90% of people aged 65 and over and almost 9 in 10 who are clinically extremely vulnerable. This is an extraordinary achievement and we remain on track to deliver a first vaccine to all adults by July 31.

