Trump Jr. enraged at lack of decency as cheerleaders learn on Twitter they are being fired





Donald Trump Jr. was dismayed to discover that members of the Washington football team’s cheerleading squad learned of their layoff on social media, even though his father infamously used Twitter to fire senior officials all through. throughout his presidency.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump and executive of the Trump Organization, expressed both anger and disbelief in response to the layoffs of the cheerleaders in a video shared on Saturday.

“If there was an Olympic medal for awakened stupidity, these guys would win, like the platinum medal. It would be bigger than gold,” he said in the video titled “LOL: C ‘is the latest victim of the insanity awakened. “

Trump Jr. originally posted the rant to his account on Rumble, a Canadian video platform he often uses as a forum to share inflammatory remarks on national affairs. The latest video received nearly 350,000 views between Saturday and Sunday.

“So what we found out this week is that the Washington Redskins just got rid of their cheerleaders,” Trump Jr. continued. “Apparently they didn’t even have the decency of their say face to face. Their cheerleading team was disbanded, but apparently they read it on Twitter. “

Trump Jr.’s father announced the layoff of many administration employees on Twitter during his four years in the White House, without notifying them personally before alerting social media. Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, White House Attorney Don McGahn, Director of DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher Krebs, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Chief of Cabinet Reince Preibus, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were each shot in this manner.

News of the Washington football team’s decision to end their long-running cheerleading program ahead of the upcoming season first surfaced on Wednesday, alongside an announcement that the former all-girls group will eventually be replaced by a mixed dance team. The team hired Petra Pope, who previously led the NBA’s Laker Girls and Knicks City Dancers, to lead their transition initiative.

We were delighted to welcome Famous NBA Entertainment Manager Petra Pope to the team!

Petra will help us design and reinvent a unique gaming experience for our fans once we can all come together again at FedExField. https://t.co/FEO62wpvAh

– Washington Soccer Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 3, 2021 Donald Trump Jr. slammed the Washington Soccer Team for allegedly announcing plans to end their long-running cheerleading program without notifying members of the change. Pictured above, former President Donald Trump’s son addresses a crowd before his father arrives to announce his candidacy for a second presidential term at the Amway Center on June 18, 2019 in Orlando, in Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The change follows several years of controversy involving members of the Washington football team’s cheerleading squad, who first publicly accused those responsible for sexual misconduct in 2018, The New York Times reported. . Last summer, more than a dozen women detailed their experiences of sexual harassment and abuse while working for the football team in a Washington Post report. The team rebranded around the same time, acknowledging criticism from the public who pointed out its old name, the Washington Redskins, carried blatant racist overtones.

Some members of the soccer team’s cheerleaders have hinted that they were unaware of his intention to cut the current program until the news hit social media.

“Oh thanks for letting us know this way! Very kind of you!” one of them wrote on Twitter, in response to the post from the Washington football team announcing the change.

Oh thanks for letting us know this way! Very nice of you!

– First Lady Shannon (@ 1stLady_Shannon) March 3, 2021

Newsweek reached out to the Washington football team for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

