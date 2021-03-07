After the vote – Daily Times





Imran Khan rebounded from the astonishing upset Senate by securing a token of approval from his fellow parliamentarians. No qualms about it. The Prime Minister and his team are delighted (as they should be) to see the house regain confidence “at a time when you are either with Khan or against Khan”. However, political experts are calling for an increasingly hostile common opposition. Amidst this flurry of leaked videos, veiled attacks (by the former president) on kingmakers, and heated elections, the rest of Pakistan is very closely tied to which direction the fuse will ignite.

The next dramatic confrontation would be the election of the President of the Senate where the opposition enjoys a 53-47 advantage. Could PM Khan take another counter with his parliamentary numbers? Here again, there is the much discussed issue of the vote of no confidence which is staring his government in the face. Going through history, the opposition has twice lost the passage of such a vote when it was largely unified (against the President of the Senate in 2019 and the Prime Minister at the time in 1989). If Benazir Bhutto could avoid defeat at the hands of a united presidency, the army chief and intelligence agencies – this too, with a slim majority – PM Khan could have bright prospects.

The tumultuous week has many lessons for the opposition alliance if it still sticks to its agenda for Khan’s scalp. Instead of running away in the face, they’d better make key decisions about his future. They must consider projects that go beyond public mobilization and long marches.

Interestingly, the treasury banks are in need of punishment even more. Nothing succeeds like success. It is high time for Islamabad to focus on delivery and governance. Gybing has always been a feature of previous governments. Instead of tackling their corruption and denouncing their incompetence, Prime Minister Khan should redouble his efforts on governance, governance and governance. The fulfillment of the campaign’s promises (education and health care for all, new investment opportunities, five million homes, 10 million jobs, $ 200 billion from foreign accounts) must be seen on the horizon. ground.

Government can function longer on crutches of crutches. Khan’s team should no longer allow bureaucrats to do political management. At present, they freely take advantage of the political vacuum and act as de facto advisers. A more urgent matter is that of the Prime Minister hand-picking the paratroopers in the dark. While they have nothing tangible to show, these propaganda spokespersons thrive – albeit richly – only lip service. Those who speak the loudest receive the greatest support from the powers that be in the form of increased media coverage, outstanding party positions and a rubber stamp. For example, PM Khan’s administration has a plethora of messengers, but there is no message to deliver. The small army of spokespersons is repeating the same old rhetoric of corruption. Nothing else, nothing more! The state must decide whether it wants three dozen managers to promote Naya Pakistan or memoirs that talk about the steps taken to deliver Riyasat-e-Madina! *

