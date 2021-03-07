Commentary: Indonesian immunization policies appear to favor the young and the wealthy

SINGAPORE: The Indonesian pandemic response and relief efforts continue to address tensions between economic and health priorities.

Over the past year, this has manifested itself in uneven and shifting foreclosure policies that restrict social mobility.

At the very start of the spread of pandemics in Indonesia, President Widodo warned provincial governments not to endanger the economy by imposing lockdowns.

Indonesia is still suffering from its first, very long wave of COVID-19 infections.

FLIP FLOP ON THE PRIORIZATION POLICY

In January 2021, this unresolved tension was revealed in a new controversial and political about-face. Government statements explained that the productive age group would receive COVID-19 vaccines first and people over 65 later.

To underline this prioritization policy, President Widodo, 59, was vaccinated on January 13. 77-year-old Vice President Maruf Amin was not.

On the same day, Professor Amin Soebandrio, a government adviser on the pandemic, argued that it was better to vaccinate workers who come out of the house and everywhere, and then return at night to their families where they could infect them. elderly family members.

The professors’ claim ignores the lack of confirmed data that vaccines stop transmission. The available data only confirms that they prevent serious illnesses in those vaccinated.

Medical experts in Indonesia and outside of Indonesia have criticized the Widodo administration’s vaccination prioritization policy.

On January 13, 2021, President Joko Widodo received the first injection of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use. (Photo: Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)



The administration also justified this controversial prioritization policy by noting that the National Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM) had not authorized the use of vaccines in people over 65.

On February 7, BPOM approved the Sinovac Biotech vaccine for use in people 65 years of age and older. Ten days later, Vice President Amin was vaccinated.

Two days later, the age requirement for vaccination was dropped, and discussions about the economic benefits of vaccinating the productive age group were initially silenced.

COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY OF VACCINES

A second controversy regarding the priority has been whether people can pay for vaccination outside of the government’s free vaccination program.

On January 14, the Minister of Health announced that the government was considering allowing the private sector to purchase and distribute approved vaccines free of charge to its employees, alongside governments that have free vaccines.

Private sector lobby groups, including the powerful Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN), have been promoting this business alternative.

President Widodo announced that government regulations for this parallel private sector program, called Independent Vaccination (Vaksinasi Mandiri), would be released in late February or March.

Mandiri is driven by companies that want to speed up the vaccination of their employees in order to minimize the continued impact of pandemics on their bottom lines. Mr. Rosan P. Roeslani, chairman of KADIN, told media that factories currently operating at half-capacity could return to normal after workers were shot.

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face shield and protective face shield checks vegetables at a Food Hall supermarket amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

As of mid-February, the government is reported to have 28 million doses available, with more arriving in stages. The Mandiri program would provide additional dosages, although still managed by the government.

To avoid competition for supplies, the government has made it clear that all vaccines purchased under the Mandiri program should be different from the seven vaccines purchased by the government. These seven are: Sinovac Bio Farma; AstraZeneca; Sinopharm; Moderna; Novavax Inc .; Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech; and Sinovac Biotech.

The question remains whether the Mandiri program will be able to secure sufficient supplies of vaccines outside of the seven purchased by the government given current global demand.

THE RICH CAN SKIP THE VACCINATION LINE

While the Mandiri program does not compete with the government program for vaccine supply, there are concerns that it will allow wealthy people to skip the immunization queue by paying for the privilege.

The current Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, warned that this perception should be avoided.

At the same time, Rosan Roselani, KADIN, reportedly said: It’s like going to Disneyland if you want to go faster, there is a priority pass, but you have to pay more.

Meanwhile, according to Statista, 78% of Indonesians fear they will get sick from COVID-19.

Despite these widespread community fears, the government has decided it must threaten people with fines and other penalties to ensure they get vaccinated, when they are available. These sanctions have already drawn criticism that they will hit the poor hardest.

As of the end of February, Indonesia had recorded 1,329,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although this is based on a very low testing rate and 35,981 related deaths. As of February 22, more than 700,000 people, or 0.27% of the population, had been fully immunized.

Indonesian health workers are seen going through medical check-up and screening before receiving Sinovac’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a hospital in Bandung

It is too early to assess the impact that the economic divides reflected in these controversies will have on the management of the vaccination rollout itself. Additional resources from the Mandiri program could potentially speed up vaccination, provided all goes well.

On the political level, political criticism of the immunization program has so far only come from experts and civil society, and not from the political opposition within the legislature.

This weakness of political accountability within the political system can make mismanagement easier and more likely.

Max Lane is Visiting Principal Fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. This article was first published by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute as comment at Fulcrum.