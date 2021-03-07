The poor are my friends, they provided them with free Covid vaccines in government hospitals





Prime Minister urged people to vote BJP fearlessly in upcoming West Bengal election Calcutta: In a scathing attack on the opposition over their allegations of working for ‘friends’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the poor are his friends and that he is working for them by organizing a free vaccination against COVID-19 in government hospitals. . “My opponents say that I work for my friends. We grow up with them are our best friends. I grew up in poverty and therefore I understand the plight of the poor living in all corners of India. I work for my friends. and I will continue to do so, ”he said, addressing a public rally in Kolkata. The prime minister called on the people to vote fearlessly for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state’s upcoming elections and added that Khela (Game) of the Trinamool Congress was over. “When the corona pandemic hit it caused problems around the world, but it was my poor friends who were most troubled by it. When COVID-19 started, I gave free rations to every friend, gave free gas cylinders, and deposited millions of rupees. The corona vaccine is so expensive around the world, but I made sure my friends get vaccinated for free at the government hospital, ”Prime Minister Modi added. He asked his “friends” in West Bengal if they would support his “friendship” or TMC’s “Tolabaazi” (extortion / corruption). “Sisters and brothers, didi and his companions do not sleep with that enthusiasm of yours. That is why these people say that this time around – Khela Hobe (game activated). TMC ka Khela khatam, Vikas Shuru (the game of TMC is finished, development has started) … vote for BJP fearlessly, vote against bad governance, “Prime Minister Modi said during the public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Calcutta Taking a search at the opponent’s slogan “Khela Hobe”, the prime minister said: “These people are experienced people and play a lot! They have committed countless bribes and looted the people of Bengal. They even looted them. relief funds sent for Amphan. cyclone. “ “Tolabaazi, union, reduced commission! You have committed so many scams that a ‘Corruption Olympics’ match can be organized. You have played with people’s hard-earned money and their lives,” he said. he adds. Prime Minister Modi said he had known “Didi” Mamata Banerjee for ages, but it was not the same person who spoke out against the left. “She speaks someone else’s language now and is controlled,” he said, and claims TMC has pushed Bengal towards separation rather than development, ”and so the lotus blooms. “ “You have divided the people into religious lines, and so the lotus blooms,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos