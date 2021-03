Senator Barrasso backs Murkowski after Trump targets her

Murkowski is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, but is the only one of that cohort to face re-election next year.

Trump said on Saturday that he would not approve of Murkowski in any way.

She misrepresents her state and her country even worse, he said in a statement to POLITICO. I don’t know where the others will be next year, but I know where I will be in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad senator.

The GOP is struggling internally over how best to get Trump out of the White House but still in command of a staunch political base and a burning desire to remain a force in Republican politics. POLITICO Playbook reported on Saturday that Trump had sent cease and desist letters to RNC, NRSC and NRCC asking them to stop using his name and likeness to raise funds without his permission, an indication no subtle of his dissatisfaction with the party apparatus.

The setback against Murkowski came days after she voted to advance the nomination of Representative Deb Haaland (DN.M.) to serve as Home Secretary, the only Republican on the Senate Energy Committee and of natural resources to do so. Trump cited the move as a recent example of the need to install someone else in the Murkowskis headquarters.

Murkowski had been one of the few Republicans to periodically criticize Trump in public, a position that made her a frequent target of the former president.

Murkowski, who succeeded his father, Frank Murkowski, in the Senate, has also proven to be a difficult person for Republicans to overthrow. She managed to win as a registered candidate after losing a GOP primary in 2010, and Alaska has since switched to a ranked choice voting system that will pit candidates from all parties against each other in an open primary. , with the first four votes. -getters advancing in general elections.

Barrasso also said he was with the representative from Wyoming. Liz Cheney, who, like Murkowski, has become Trump’s main target after breaking up with his party to impeach him earlier this year.

“I support her,” he said on Sunday, noting “I strongly disagree with her on the issue of impeachment.”

Cheney has previously rebuffed an attempt by Trump-aligned Republican House members to strip her of her leadership position.

