‘Nurses aren’t just people Boris Johnson has trampled on – he’s his own worst enemy’ – Kevin Maguire

Nurses aren’t the only people being trampled on by Boris Johnson with his insulting 1% slap to caregivers. Greater Manchester bus drivers go on strike because the government allows employers to fire and rehire workers at lower wages and on lower terms. British Gas, British Airways, Heathrow Airport and coffee maker Douwe Egberts are with public transport operator Go North West, on a disturbing list of companies accused of exploiting the coronavirus to walk on people . The prime minister also freezing the salaries of council staff, firefighters, armed forces and police, shows that workers in the public and private sectors face him a common enemy. What is your opinion? Give your opinion in the comments section

(Image: REUTERS)

And the British people have a united cause with the world’s poorest as even the Tories warn hundreds of thousands of people will starve to death as a result of Johnsons’ $ 4 billion aid cut. Scolding Keir Starmer to prime ministers Questions for raising their plight were low, even for Johnson. The Mirror newsletter brings you the latest news, exciting reports and TV reports, sports updates and essential political information. The newsletter is sent early every morning, at noon and every evening. Never miss a moment by signing up for our newsletter here. The Prime Minister who masquerades as a compassionate metropolitan liberal turns out to be an indifferent reactionary charlatan. Tory polls of up to 13% have encouraged Johnson to believe he was vaccinated against defeat, it could prove his downfall. Coronavirus contracts, chumocracy appointments, Priti Patels free bullying pass, Dominic Cummings’ 40,000 pay rise followed by 1% for nurses, money funneled to seats well-heeled conservatives at the expense of hard work areas and small fortunes lavished on Downing Street are the stench of political corruption.

(Image: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The elected dictator will become more arrogant and make more mistakes as he is in power. The workers’ vote against budgetary income tax increases for the lowest wages in particular is a clear red line after abstaining from the virus level and backing the Conservative government’s lousy Brexit deal. Labor must appear as capable winners and sordid incompetent conservatives. The budget points to a snap election in 2023 before bigger tax hikes and bigger spending cuts bite. Johnsons ‘caregiver slap could derail the Tories yet again, and his harassment could be Workers’ best hope.







