Turkey arrests man for beating his ex-wife in the street

Istanbul (AFP) A man was arrested in Turkey on Sunday after a video posted on social media showing him allegedly beating his ex-wife on a street sparked outrage, state media reported. The suspect was sentenced to be detained by a court in Samsun province, in the Black Sea, for “intentional attempted murder,” the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man punching and kicking his 24-year-old ex-wife in front of their five-year-old as residents called him to stop. The assault – which took place shortly before International Women’s Day – sparked condemnation on social media, with users calling on authorities not to let it go unpunished. The woman, known only by her initials EM, was taken to hospital with bruises on her face and head, but doctors said she was in good health, the news agency said. In a statement to prosecutors, the suspect named Ibrahim Zarap said he felt “remorse”, according to Anadolu. He claimed his ex-wife threatened not to allow him to continue to have contact with their child. “I was shocked and didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. Domestic violence and femicide remain a serious problem in Turkey. Last year, 300 women were murdered according to the rights group We Will Stop Femicide Platform. Angry at the growing number of women killed by men, women often take to the streets of Istanbul and other cities to demand that the government adhere to a landmark treaty on preventing domestic violence. The so-called Istanbul Convention is the world’s first binding instrument to prevent and combat violence against women, from marital rape to female genital mutilation. A ruling party official said last year that the convention was “bogus” and speculated on a possible withdrawal. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he considered violence against women a “crime against humanity”. “I once again condemn in the strongest terms all forms of physical or mental violence against women and discrimination,” he said Monday in a message for Women’s Day. The leader of the opposition CHP party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said: “We are crying because of what we see instead of celebrating March 8,” in a video message on Twitter where he appeared alongside his wife. “You have my word. We will end the violence, ”he promised. Women are expected to gather in Istanbul on Monday for the annual “Feminist Night March”. During last year’s event, police blocked all roads leading to central Taksim Square and fired tear gas at protesters. 2021 AFP

