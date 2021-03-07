Colorado Prepares For Space Command HQ Relocation To Alabama





By Dan Boyce, Colorado Publica Radio via AP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – When Kathy Boe learned in January that President Donald Trump was moving the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, she understood why Trump was taking action even though she expected Colorado Springs. to be the leader of the race.

We kind of knew they were our biggest competitor from the start, said Boe, founder and CEO of Colorado Springs-based aerospace company Boecore.

Boe started his business in his Colorado Springs basement 21 years ago. The company, which designs software for military and missile defense space projects, now employs 275 people in the city.

Since that time, Boes’ business has expanded to other locations as well, including Huntsville. Boecore’s office opened 12 years ago, and Boe said there has been a lot of military work between the private and public sectors between the two cities for decades. Boe even advocated that the Colorado Springs airport add a direct flight to Huntsville.

Arsenal Armys Redstone near Huntsville is home to a number of Federal military installations, including the Missile Defense Agency, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command. . After Trump’s decision, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey called the region the most natural choice for the US Space Command.

Still, the top elected representatives of the Colorados, including the entire Congress of States delegation, cried foul. They argued that the Colorado Department of Defense’s space resources focused on operating military satellites made much more sense for the work being done on the Space Command mission. Additionally, they pointed out, the Peterson Air Force Base had already effectively housed the Command since its relocation in 2019 and its relocation would result in costly duplication of resources.

Colorados political leaders viewed the Trump movement as openly partisan, intended to pacify two Republican senators ahead of a heated vote on whether to convict the former president on impeachment charges.

In February, the Department of Defense – operating under new President Joe Biden announced that it would investigate the circumstances behind the Trumps Space Command decision.

News of the investigation has left Colorado politicians cheering. Governor Jared Polis said the investigation could help restore the integrity of the imperfect and irresponsible fiscal decision. The senses. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper issued a joint statement that the relocation of command to Alabama would jeopardize national security.

Governor Ivey in Alabama was quick to praise the official review of the Huntsville selection, saying the location was chosen on the basis of merit.

Journalist Lee Roop covers the Alabamas aerospace industry for the national news service AL.com. He said that despite the enthusiasm of the Colorados over the investigation, the people of Huntsville are overwhelmingly confident the decision will stand.

Our (University of Alabama) football coach here Nick Saban always says Trust the process and you’ll get to where you want to go, Roop said. So there is a process and they felt confident about the process.

Redstone’s first arsenal would take over from Colorado Springs Space Command in 2026. This delay would allow Redstone to build the necessary facilities to house the command. Representative Doug Lamborn said in a commentary for Defense News that the Department of Defense has spent more than $ 350 million over the past 15 years on Colorado space infrastructure. He said building the infrastructure for a new headquarters in Alabama would be expensive, and building a similar headquarters across the country has cost the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars.

Roop said he expects the recently announced investigation into the decision to further delay the timing of the move of space orders to Alabama.

Over 18 months ago, the Wings Over The Rockies Air and Space Museum launched a campaign to popularize the term Aerospace Alley in reference to Colorados’ burgeoning aerospace industry. The campaign touts Colorados’ concentration of a private aerospace workforce, which they say is the highest in the country: 500 aerospace companies. The majority of these companies employ 10 people or less, according to retired Air Force Major-General John Barry, president and CEO of Wings Over The Rockies.

It kind of reminds me of what Silicon Valley must have been when the industry started there with small businesses and people working in garages and things like that, Barry said.

The Aerospace Alley campaign is largely focused on workforce development – to attract and educate young aerospace talent. Barry said that even if the US Space Command eventually moves to Alabama, much of the command operations will still be conducted from the Centennial State.

Will it hurt? Yeah, that’ll be a bit of a stigma, Barry said. But can he stop us from continuing to try to make Colorado the nation’s premier aerospace state? I do not think so.

This is also the case for Alabama. Roop said the rest of the country doesn’t often realize the amount of aerospace work already done in the state.

The people here really want the order to arrive and they were very excited about it. But, you know, it’s gonna be alright. It’ll be okay anyway, said Roop.

