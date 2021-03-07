Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Maitri Setu ‘between India and Bangladesh on March 9 | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh on March 9, Tuesday at 12 noon by video conference.

The Maitri Setu ‘Bridge was built over the Feni River which flows between the Indian border at Tripura and Bangladesh.

The name Maitri Setu symbolizes the growth of bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh.

Construction was taken over by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 crores.

The 1.9 km long bridge connects Sabroom in India to Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is about to open a new chapter for commerce and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh.

With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the gateway to the northeast with access to the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh, located just 80 km from Sabroom.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

It will lay the foundation stone for the establishment of an integrated control post in Sabroom. It will help facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products from the Northeastern states and facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh.

The project is being taken over by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of around Rs. 232 crores.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for NH 208 connecting Unakoti District Headquarters in Kailashahar to Khowai District Headquarters. It will offer an alternative route to the NH 44. The 80 km NH 208 project has been taken over by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of Rs. 1078 Crores.

The PM will also inaugurate state highways and other district roads, developed by the state government with a financial expenditure of Rs. 63.75 crore. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 40,978 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), supplemented by a financial expenditure of Rs. 813 Crores. It will also inaugurate the integrated command and control center built as part of the Agartala Smart City mission.

In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of a multi-level parking lot and shopping complex at Old Motor Stand. It will be developed with an investment of around Rs 200 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the widening of the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two to four lanes. The works are being implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a project cost of around Rs 96 crores.

