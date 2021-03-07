US states seek to step up wolf killings, pushed by Republicans





BILLING, Mont. (AP) Payments for dead wolves. Unlimited animal hunting. Shooting wolves from the air.

Wolf hunting policies in some states are taking an aggressive turn, as Republican lawmakers and conservative hunting groups push to cut numbers and come up with tactics rejected by many wildlife managers.

In Montana, lawmakers are pushing forward measures to allow wolves to be shot at night and payments to hunters reminiscent of bounties that have largely wiped out the species in the last century. Idaho law would allow hunters to shoot them from motorized parachutes, ATVs, or snowmobiles year-round with no limits in most areas.

And in Wisconsin, just weeks after President Donald Trump’s administration lifted wolf protections in the Great Lakes region, hunters using dogs and trappers exceeded the states harvest target and killed almost twice as much as expected.

The timing of the Wisconsin hunt has been pushed back following a lawsuit that raised fears that President Joe Bidens’ administration would step in to restore protections for the gray wolf. The group behind the lawsuit has close ties to Republican political circles, including influential donors the Koch Brothers and notable Trump loyalists Kris Kobach, a former U.S. Senate candidate from Kansas, and rock star and human rights advocate. Ted Nugent guns.

Antipathy towards wolves for killing cattle and big game dates back to the early European colonization of the American West in the 1800s, and erupted again after wolf populations rebounded under federal protection. What is emerging now is different: an increasingly politicized campaign to reduce the number of wolves sometimes using methods anathema to North American hunting traditions, according to former wildlife officials and advocates.

It is not a scientific approach to wildlife management. Its management is based on revenge, said Dan Vermillion, former chairman of the Montanas Fish and Wildlife Commission. Vermillion and others have said wolves were used to stoke political outrage in the same way Second Amendment gun rights were used in recent elections to raise concerns that Democrats would restrict guns to fire.

The Scales is a decades-long initiative that has brought back thousands of wolves to the Rocky Mountain, Pacific Northwest, and Great Lakes regions. Considered by scientists and environmentalists to be a major conservation success story, the return of predators remains a sore point for herders whose livestock are sometimes attacked by wolves and hunters who see the competition of wolf packs in pursuit. moose, deer and other big game.

In Montana and Idaho, the number of wolves exploded after their reintroduction from Canada in the 1990s. Federal protections were lifted ten years ago. States have held annual hunts ever since, and wildlife officials cite stable population levels as evidence of responsible wolf management.

It is not satisfied with the hunting and breeding groups and their Republican allies in these legislatures, who claim that 1,500 wolves in Idaho and 1,200 in Montana are damaging the livelihoods of big game purveyors and cattle and sheep farmers.

Too many wolves, Republican State Senator Bob Brown said of his mountainous district in northwest Montana. It sponsors a bounty-like program that looks like Idaho’s and would reimburse hunting and trapping costs through a private fund.

A separate measure from Brown would allow the use of baits and night vision goggles. Another proposal would allow snares, which critics say are blind and can accidentally catch pets or other animals.

Responding to concerns that treating wolves will drive away tourists hoping to spot one in places like Montanas Glacier National Park, Brown said their negative impact cannot be ignored.

I certainly believe there are people who come to watch the wolves, he said. But we are also hurting the outfitting industry.

Critics, including Democratic Senator Pat Flowers, former supervisor of the state’s wildlife department, have warned of a significant toll on Montanas’ wolf population. State Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, also a Democrat, said the proposals would take us directly back to their listing on the endangered species list.

Wolves lost federal species protection in the western Great Lakes in 2011, but were re-imposed three years later by court order.

The Trump administration lifted protections again five days before the November election, when Home Secretary David Bernhardt visited Minnesota to announce the move.

On President Joe Bidens’ first day in office, the White House announced it would reconsider the wolves ruling.

Wisconsin officials were already planning a hunt in November when Hunter Nation, founded in 2018, filed a lawsuit to force a hunt immediately. The group spoke of a possible return of protections by the Biden administration.

Hunter Nation boasts of being ruled by the Americas’ greatest hunters and patriots on its website, which also includes praise for Trump. Its leader, Luke Hilgemann, was previously CEO of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group backed by industrialists Charles Koch and his late brother David, who spent tens of millions of dollars on Republican candidates.

Hunters and trappers killed at least 216 Wisconsin wolves, 1,100 wolves in three days, nearly doubling the states target of 119 animals and forcing an early end to the season.

Hilgemann participated and said in an interview that he chased a wolf with dogs for 96 kilometers but never caught it. It is up to the states to decide what kind of tactics they use, he said, while the Hunter Nation will fight any attempt to stop the hunts. He said the group quickly grew to 20,000 members, but declined to disclose its financial backers.

Conservative and traditional American values ​​of God, family, and country are what we intend to focus on, Hilgemann said. We need to get ahead of our predator populations, including wolves. They will quickly expand their range. They reproduce quickly, causing spelling problems for other wild game, livestock and pets.

Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor specializing in gun policy, said the group’s messages appear to be aimed at mobilizing hunters to support conservative causes.

I’m not surprised to see groups of hunters shrouded in the mantle of patriotism, Winkler said. Patriotism has become the watchword of the right.

Former Federal Wildlife Officer Carter Niemeyer, who killed wolves that preyed on cattle in the Northern Rockies and were later involved in restoration efforts, said wolves are too resilient to be easily eradicated. But he warned that the tactics used would alienate large segments of the public from hunting and trapping.

They run over them with hunting dogs, he said. It’s the murder of wolves. It is not trapping or wolf hunting.

John Flesher contributed from Traverse City, Michigan.

Samuels is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on undercover issues.

On Twitter, follow Matthew Brown: @MatthewBrownAP and Iris Samuels: @Iris_Samuels

