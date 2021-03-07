UAE inaugurates replica of Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Indonesia





JAKARTA: Senior Emirati officials have broken new ground for a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia. The mosque will be built in Solo, in central Java province, the birthplace of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The replica of the largest mosque in the United Arab Emirates was presented to Widodo during the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Jakarta in July 2019. The visit of the crown princes to Indonesia was the first by an Emirati ruler since that of his father Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan in 1990. On the Emirati side, the inauguration ceremony was attended by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al-Mazroui, and the President of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Mr. Mohammed Al-Kaabi. On the Indonesian side, Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Widodos’ eldest son, attended. The mosque will be almost 100% similar to the one in Abu Dhabi, but it will also incorporate Indonesian ornaments and maximize the use of local materials, Husin Bagis, Indonesian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said on Sunday. The mosque, which will be built on 3 hectares of land, will feature four minarets, with the main dome surrounded by smaller domes. It will be able to accommodate around 10,000 faithful. The ambassador said it could become a major religious tourism destination in the predominantly Muslim Southeast Asian country. Now, worshipers can travel to Solo to marvel at the splendor of the great Sheikh Zayed Mosques, he added. The $ 20 million mosque project is expected to be ready to welcome worshipers in September 2022. The construction is fully funded by the United Arab Emirates, Qoumas said at the groundbreaking ceremony. The mosque, which has contemporary historical value, will be dedicated to all Muslims and will be managed by the Indonesian government, he added. The mosque compound will include an Islamic center responsible for delivering UAE-sponsored training to clerics to promote religious moderation. The inauguration ceremony capped a series of events as part of the Amazing Indonesia-Emirati Week in Jakarta, Solo, Bandung and Surabaya, which kicked off on March 1 and saw the signing of a number of agreements . The visit of Al-Mazroui and his delegation follows $ 22.9 billion in investment agreements with the United Arab Emirates signed by Widodo during his visit to Abu Dhabi in January 2019. The agreements, which cover energy, infrastructure, defense and mining, are considered the largest foreign investment in Indonesia’s history and a major advance in its ties with the Gulf state. In October 2020, one of the roads in the diplomatic quarters of Abu Dhabis was renamed President Joko Widodo Street. The Indonesian Ambassador said: Following the construction of the Grand Mosque in Solo, the UAE will also build a mosque bearing the name of President Widodo on a location near President Joko Widodo Street.

