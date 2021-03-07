IPC leader D Raja hits BJP PM Modi

Coimbatore, March 7 (PTI) IPC General Secretary Dr Raja said on Sunday that the BJP should be defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections in various states to protect the country from “fascist” forces.

He said it was the duty of opposition parties to protect India and its secular fabric from the BJP, which he said followed fascism.

“If the BJP wins the election, the people cannot walk freely,” he said, addressing party workers after unveiling a bust of veteran leader Baladandayudham at the CPI office here.

There was an urgent need to safeguard the secular fabric of the nation, as well as social justice, equality and the economy, he added.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government at the Center was adopting policies to fill corporate coffers, the IPC leader said the three farm laws and anti-labor policies were a clear indication.

A victory for the DMK-led alliance will not only be good for Tamil Nadu but also for the whole nation, he said.

Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adopting different criteria on a nation a culture, Raja said that he (Modi) always recites verses from Thirukkural when he comes to Tamil Nadu, and praises the culture of the State in West Bengal and Kerala during his visits, thus dividing the cultural fabric PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

