Opinion | Biden is right to end Trump’s inhumane border policies. The cost is a new wave of migrants.





There is no doubt that the toxic mix of pressure factors pushing migrants north from Central America is powerful: violence, poverty, corruption, climate change and, in recent months, natural disasters. But the presidents’ own policies unwittingly intensify the surge in the number of families and unaccompanied minors crossing the border, which began even before he took office. By rightly refusing to summarily deport children who cross the border illegally or to separate them from their families, as the Trump administration has done, Mr Biden appears to have canceled official calls for migrants to wait. their time.

As the number of undocumented families, single teens and even younger children apprehended at the border soars, internal security officials are shifting gears as they prepare to turn detention centers into short-lived crossings. term from which families will be quickly screened, tested for the coronavirus, and then allowed to join relatives already in the United States. The goal, officials said, is to release parents and children within 72 hours of arriving in the country, processing around 100 migrants a day. They would then be faced with delays of up to several years for their asylum application to be judged.

It is a humane and decent approach that would minimize the harm inflicted on minors, for whom detention is often traumatic. President Donald Trump viewed trauma, in the form of family breakdown, as a great deterrent against illegal immigration. Mr. Biden, to his credit, charts a different course.

This path has potential costs for both its political and legislative perspectives. The White House has never been likely to convince many Republicans, still in the grip of Mr. Trump, of the merits of a more humane asylum policy, let alone the broader goals of legalizing 11 million. long-term unauthorized immigrants, or even dreamers brought into the country. like children. But a chaotic stream of migrants crossing the border, and the resulting GOP demagoguery over the release, increases the risk that moderates and independents may back down in the face of Mr. Bidens’ pressure for reform of the ‘immigration.

The only real solution is a long term solution. This is to send aid to Central America that improves conditions in the region; strengthen immigration courts with a major infusion of new judges to expand their capacity so that asylum claims are processed quickly and the multi-year backlog is reduced; and, perhaps, the screening and treatment of asylum seekers in Central America, possibly Guatemala, a prospect that seems remote at best.

For now, Mr Biden must manage a balancing act, reestablishing the United States’ traditional role as a beacon for besieged immigrants while averting a new wave of massive illegal immigration that many Americans would oppose. .

