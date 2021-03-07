Government pledged to empower women: Dr Firdous – Pakistan





Posted March 07, 2021 9:16 PM

Dr Firdous said historic steps are being taken to end gender discrimination

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to empowering women and granting them equal rights .

She said that no society can ever progress without giving women their rights.

Speaking to media on Sunday, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that March 8 is celebrated annually as International Women’s Day and that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is committed to empowering women at the grassroots legal, economic, financial and social level.

Dr Firdous said historic steps are being taken to eliminate gender discrimination, safeguard women’s rights and empower them socio-economically.

SACM said Punjab’s Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was presenting plans for women’s empowerment under the Women’s Empowerment Law, adding that the government was taking steps to enforce pro-women laws. “The Pakistani Prime Minister wants to guarantee respect for the rights of women,” she added.

Dr Firdous said women will have every possible opportunity to express their abilities. She said the immature opposition disinformation cell is wreaking havoc on social media.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members have expressed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership in parliament and the opposition is upset and worried about the success,” she said.

The SACM said the political orphans were ringing and crying and challenging the government on the media screen and were not ready to come to parliament while the government was ready to face opposition in parliament.

Rumors of a change in CM Punjab were spreading, she said, adding that the prime minister had full confidence in CM Punjab. Expressing confidence in CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, all PTI deputies from Punjab voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

Dr Firdous said: “The opposition that won the Senate toss fled to the captain’s bat.” Prime Minister Imran Khan won the confidence vote with 178 votes, she added.

The government was competing not with the opposition, but with inflation, as that was one of the main challenges facing the country. We will serve Pakistan on all fronts and the Punjab was fully aware of its responsibilities as a big brother, SACM concluded.

