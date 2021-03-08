International Women’s Day, Baiq Nuril’s fight to make the victim of ill-treatment a suspicious person, finally accepted Amnesty

KOMPAS.com – International Women’s Day celebrated every March 8. During the celebration of International Women’s Day in 2021, the theme that was carried was ‘Choose to challenge’ or “Choose to challenge”.

Baiq Nuril is one of the Indonesian women who dares to fight for justice for herself.

The case of Baiq Nuril has attracted public attention. He is a victim bullying. However, Baiq Nuril was named a suspect in the case. UU ITE. After going through a struggle for 7 years, he accepted an amnesty signed by the president on Monday (7/29/2019).

Starting from a harassment case

Convicted of violating the Electronic Transactions and Information Act (ITE Act), Baiq Nuril Maknun wipes away his tears as he attended the plenary meeting of the DPR III Commission regarding the amnesty approval letter at the complex parliamentarian from Senayan, in Jakarta, Tuesday (23/7/2019). The plenary meeting was to seek responses from the factions regarding a letter requesting amnesty considerations for Baiq Nuril from President Joko Widodo.

Baiq Nuril’s case started in 2012 and is currently working as an honorary employee at WWWS 9 Mataram.

During this time, Nuril often received calls from Muslim, the principal of his school who always spoke about his relationship with other women who were not his wife.

Not just by phone. Nuril is also often called into the principal’s office to listen to the same thing when he is working overtime.

It made Nuril depressed. Additionally, there are rumors that Nuril has a special relationship with his superiors.

He also dismissed the question.

In August 2012, around 4:30 p.m. WITA, Nuril secretly recorded a Muslim conversation telling stories about his issues that contained immoral elements.

He made the recording to prove that he had no special relationship with his superiors.