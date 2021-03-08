‘PM Modi bought 16,000 crore planes but …’: Priyanka Gandhi from UP farmers

Connect with us

PUBLISHED MARCH 7, 2021 11:50 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke at a farmers' rally in Meerut, UP (Twitter @INCIndia)

Indian National Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke at a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ or mega farmers’ rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on March 7. Referring to the protests by farmers at the Delhi borders, she said the protest lasted 100 days, but Congress was ready. to support farmers until recent laws are repealed – whether it’s 100 weeks or 100 months. She also claimed that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought 2 planes worth 16000 crore, sugar cane growers have yet to get 15,000 crore thanks to them. Watch the full video to find out more.



