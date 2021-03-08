Systematic violations of Uyghur rights in Chinese concentration camps – Organization for World Peace





The coronavirus pandemic has allowed the Chinese Communist Party’s concentration camps to escape the scrutiny of the international community. Since 2016, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has systematically oppressed Uyghurs through concentration camps, where they are subjected to human rights violations like torture, forced labor, and religious re-education. Uyghurs are one of many peoples of Turkey, a Muslim ethnic minority originally from Xinjiang, an autonomous region in northwest China. In addition to the human rights violations it commits against Uyghurs in its camps, the CCP has adopted measures such as surveillance and hyper-surveillance propaganda to ensure the complete and utter repression of the Uyghur peoples. Chen Quanguo, Party Secretary of Xinjiang, has been orchestrating these crackdowns since 2016, having succeeded with similar tactics in his former role as Party Secretary of Tibet. Nury Turkel, an American Uyghur lawyer, described the CCP’s actions as cultural genocide, based on the opportunistic position that it is, like the United States, a victim of global terrorism. (There have indeed been a number of uprisings, including the knife attack on Kunming train station where three Uyghurs were formally accused of leading and organizing a terrorist group and sentenced to death.) However, people of all ethnicities have committed terrorist attacks. In any case, the threat of an attack does not give a government the right to commit systematic human rights violations. So far, the main response of the international community has been the 41st session of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which expressed concern at China’s treatment of its people and reminded the CCP of its obligations as a member of OHCHR. This is an important first step in preventing further oppression. However, China has a duty to defend the basic human rights of all its people. A more urgent and powerful international response is needed, but that is unlikely to happen. The concentration camps are very secret about their whereabouts and their purpose. In addition, China is the world’s largest exporting economy. Many countries that might otherwise take other steps choose not to, in order to avoid costly trade wars. Additionally, many global brands, such as Apple and Nike, have workers from Uyghur camps in their global supply chains. Modern consumer behavior is unlikely to change on a scale that would force these brands to re-evaluate their workforce. These factors will make it difficult to respond to the concentration camps. Even if the international community decides to put pressure on China, it will be difficult. Diplomatic efforts with Hong Kong serve as a useful substitute: China has retaliated against UK diplomatic attempts by deciding to no longer recognize UK passports as a valid form of identification for Hong Kong residents. However, the prevalence and brutality of these rights violations call for a strategy to eliminate the camps. Personal accounts show kidnappings, detentions without a fair trial, brainwashing, denial of subsistence and forced labor. These testimonies diminish the CCP’s claims that the camps facilitate voluntary re-education programs to counter religious extremism. However, Xinjiang is a strategically important region for President Xi Jinpings’ ambitions, the Belt and Road Initiative, to link China with Europe and Africa. In addition, Xinjiang served as a test site for the latest police developments in China, such as facial recognition hyper-surveillance. It is frightening to imagine how such policing tactics could be exported along the Belt and Road initiative. The CCP approves of the systematic and unacceptable human rights violations against the Uyghur people, and it will be very difficult to persuade Xi to change his methods. After all, under his rule, China arguably became the most powerful economic power in the world. Sanctions are therefore not a realistic option. Instead, we must remain confident in the ability of our international institutions to probe, at a time when tensions with China are high.







