Boris Johnson hopes for third luck as English schools reopen – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON Boris Johnson is starting his third ‘unblocking’ test at a major school on Monday and he must pass it with flying colors.

Most English students will return to class this week after schools were forced to close their doors to everyone except the children of key workers in early January as coronavirus infections spiraled out of control.

The full reopening of schools is the first step in the British Prime Minister’s four-step “roadmap” to return to normalcy. He will see the gradual unlocking of the company no earlier than June 21, when the government hopes to lift all restrictions on social contact.

Johnson has been here before, sending the kids back to school last summer, only to put the brakes on as Christmas approaches as cases spike. A brief attempt to reopen institutions in January was quickly scrapped when Johnson ordered the UK to proceed with its third nationwide lockdown.

This time around, he’s determined to take a more measured tone, urging the public over the weekend to stick to the rules as the government takes a “cautious” approach.

But health experts and political opponents are warning the PM is not out of the woods yet, questions remain about the effectiveness of Britain’s testing, tracing and isolation system, and concerns over rising infection rates as children begin to mingle with friends again.

The UK is “still a long way from having a functioning testing, traceability and isolation system,” says Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and member of the Independent Sage , a group of scientists led by former government chief science adviser David King. He added that it was unfortunate that there was no more financial support for those who needed to isolate themselves when the budget was announced last week.

England’s national test and traceability system chief Dido Harding said in February that at least 20,000 people a day would not be self-isolating when told to do so. The opposition Labor Party wants to broaden its support for people who are isolating themselves, saying some feel they simply cannot afford to follow the rules.

McKee also questioned whether the system’s tracing capacity was up to par after it took days to find someone in the UK who had tested positive for a ‘worrying variant’ of the Brazilian coronavirus but who did not give the correct contact details.

“We need to be able to confidently control epidemics and situations like finding the person who came from Brazil, rather than looking for them and then they finally called themselves,” he said. he adds.

‘Irreversible path’

Despite these concerns, the government made it clear on Sunday that it was determined that home schooling would be a thing of the past for parents. The reason we take this cautious approach is because the steps we take are steps that will never be reversed, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Times Radio.

Even if the virus’s reproduction rate climbs above one, the point at which the number of COVID cases continues to rise, there should be no pause in going back to school, Susan told the BBC Hopkins of Public Health Englands.

She said she expected the relationship between the increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations to diverge, as more people are vaccinated, especially those who would likely need hospitalization. Some cases in the community without requiring additional restrictions would be accepted, she said.

With the number of daily deaths from the disease peaking at 1,820 at some point in January and with the UK recording one of the highest death rates in the world, the Prime Minister can hardly afford another spike in infections and death.

Yet many MPs from his own party have made it clear that they are unlikely to tolerate a return to restrictions, expressing serious concerns about the economic and social impact of the lockdowns.

Conservative MP Pauline Latham, a member of the Covid Recovery Group of backbench lawmakers, has warned that any further undoing of lockdown measures would be “devastating” for children.

“It is very important that this does not reverse, and I do not see why it should,” she said and urged the government to act even faster. “It seems to me that we really need to see how these first five weeks go. And if he does as well, as I think he should be, then we should reconsider how maybe we should go a little faster. “