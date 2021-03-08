End of Assembly elections: PM Modi fights for paribartan asol in Bengal; Amit Shah says he is confident of Tamil Nadu’s victory; and more

Sunday was an eventful day in all the voting states, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata attacking TMC for allowing corruption to flourish; a minister of Assam BJP resigning to join Congress; and in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised the ballot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifts the tone for paribartan asol in Bengal

At his first political rally in Bengal since election dates were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the state had been duped by the TMC and paribartan asol (a real change) was the need Of time.

The people of Bengal once trusted Didi to bring paribartan. But Didi and his cadres destroyed the faith of the people and insulted Bengal. Asol paribartan means peace and development, better education, more jobs and the fulfillment of everyone’s dreams. We will rebuild Bengal. I have come to give you hope, said Modi.

He also said that TMC is blocking the path to development and only letting corruption and the raj union flourish in the state. If given the opportunity, BJP, with the blessing of Bharat Mata, will build a Sonar Bangla, he said.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who officially joined BJP in the presence of Modi at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, said: It’s a dream come true for me today. Coming from a small town in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I dreamed of becoming something big, but never imagined that I would have the chance to share a stage with the greatest political leaders in the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to himself as a cobra, he said, I am not Jol Dhora, I am not Bele Bora, I am a pure cobra. You’ll be done in one bite. Now remember the new slogan Ek chhobole chhobi(One bite and you will become a photo).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a rally in Siliguri to protest against rising prices for LPG cylinders.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Modi was peddling lies to mislead voters in the poll-linked state. The people of Bengal, who have lived in peace by pushing aside community and language barriers, will be at grave risk if a divisive force such as the Saffron Party comes to power in the state, she said.

Confident of NDA victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Amit Shah

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah on Sunday launched the BJP’s campaign to bypass Lok Sabha on April 6 in Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that the NDA would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections as well. next month.

The BJP is part of the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, and the party is challenging the April 6 bypoll at Kanyakumari’s parliamentary segment as part of its seat-sharing deal with the Dravidian party.

Launch of his Vetri Kodi Eandhi Tamizhagam Velvom (Will Win Tamil Nadu carrying the victory flag) of Suseendiram in that district, Shah said he was confident that an NDA coalition government will come to power in the state after the assembly elections of the April 6.

The BJP sent former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan to bypass Lok Sabha, necessitated by the death of Congressman H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.

Kicking off his party’s campaign with Radhakrishnan, BJP head of state L Murugan and other top state BJP leaders in tow, Shah said he visited 11 homes to ” convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message ”.

Shah also distributed brochures, interacted with local people and took photos with some of them.

Later, he embarked on a roadshow in Nagercoil, traveling in an open and begging van, amid the cries of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vetrivel Veeravel”, the latter slogan being dedicated to the Tamil deity, Lord Muruga.

Meanwhile, ten small structures, including Puthiya Needhi Katchi, a former MP led by AC Shanmugam, on Sunday lent their support to AIADMK for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 6, the ruling party said.

Amit Shah attends Vijay Yatra BJPs in Kerala

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also attended the BJP Vijay Yatra in Shangumugham in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday. Metro Man E Sreedharan, who joined the BJP recently, also attended the event.

Addressing the rally, Shah said the CPI (M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF factions have healthy competition with each other. But their competition is for scams, not for advancing Kerala, he added. “When UDF comes to power it commits a solar scam and when LDF comes to power it does Dollar, Gold scams,” ANI said quoting Shah.

Shah also met with representatives of 27 religious mutts across the state at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Sasthamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking on the occasion, E Sreedharan said: “A lot of people ask me why I entered politics at this age. My answer is that I have worked on many projects for the country. At this age too, I have enough energy to work and I want to use it for the development of Kerala. That’s why I joined the BJP.

Sharing the stage with Sreedharan and Shah, BJP Head of State K Surendran said: Only BJP can save Kerala. The people here are seeking a change from the corrupt fronts of the LDF and Congress. The reformers dreamed of a Kerala that is not that Kerala.

General Assembly unhappy with Congress’ “ slowness’ ‘in Assam

Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGA), a constituent of the opposition Grand Alliance in Assam, expressed his dissatisfaction on Sunday at the slowness with which Congress is moving on several cartel issues.

The AGM also announced the names of two candidates for the constituencies going to the polls in the first phase on March 27.

Ajit Bhuyan, deputy for Rajya Sabha and chairman of the AGM, made public the names of Lachit Bordoloi from Batadroba and Pranab Doley from Bokakhat at a press conference here.



Bhuyan said there are some problems within the alliance, but we will work to strengthen it and there is no question of leaving as our only objective is to prevent the BJP from forming a government in the State.

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Sum Ronghang joined the opposition Congress on Sunday, which is likely to remove him from the Diphu constituency he held. The Minister of Hills, Mines and Minerals Development joined Congress in the presence of AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and the Party’s Head of State Unity, Ripun Bora. “I didn’t like the way I was refused the ticket. I have carried out my duties with total dedication. I did not receive the ticket due to some people’s conspiracy, ”Ronghang told reporters. The minister alleged that the BJP operates in a “non-transparent” manner.

