“ Lawmakers forced to pledge allegiance to a selected prime minister ”





Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan obtained his vote of confidence from members of the National Assembly through coercion and with the support of state agencies and institutions.

On Saturday, the lower house of parliament reaffirmed its confidence in Prime Minister Imran by voting overwhelmingly in favor as the prime minister polled 178 votes – six more than the magic number of 172. However, the PDM has polled 178 votes. boycotted the NA session that was specifically called by the president. Arif Alvi for the vote of confidence of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister had voluntarily decided to ask for a new vote of confidence after the shock defeat of the PTI candidate Hafeez Shaikh at the hands of Yousaf Raza Gilani of the PDM during the senatorial elections of March 3 which, according to the opposition, constituted a vote of no confidence against Imran Khan. .

“The whole area of ​​the parliamentary lodges was turned into a bunker yesterday. Drone cameras were used to monitor all MPs, ”she said at a press conference accompanied by party leaders in Lahore on Sunday.

Two of their MPs who were unwilling to back Imran Khan in the confidence vote were evacuated and locked in containers for four hours to pressure them into pledging allegiance to the ‘chosen prime minister’, he said. affirmed the mainstay of the PML-N.

She claimed the prime minister had once again dragged state institutions and agencies into political affairs and used their support to pressure his own lawmakers for yesterday’s vote of confidence. “These agencies are also accountable to the people of this country and must explain why they have supported the enemy of the people.”

Maryam said Prime Minister Imran must know his time is up.

The puppet government, she said, could not remain in the driver’s seat without the support of the agencies. “They (the government) can’t understand anything other than what the agencies are telling them,” she added.

The implications of support in yesterday’s confidence vote will be significant, she said.

“The puppet of agencies [PM Imran] couldn’t even win despite the loneliness in the race, ”she joked.

The PML-N leader added that people speak up and raise their voices when cruelty reaches its limits, as does Judge Arshad Malik.

The press conference took place following an important PML-N meeting, which was also addressed by party leader Nawaz Sharif via a video link from London.

Hamza Shahbaz and Rana Sanaullah, she said, also joined the meeting via video link after meeting with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The upcoming by-elections in the NA 249 constituency of Karachi were also discussed at the meeting. The seat became vacant following the resignation of PTI leader Faisal Vawda from the National Assembly and his election as a senator.

Maryam informed that Miftah Ismail will likely receive the party ticket for the by-ballot. However, an official announcement of her appointment will be made tomorrow by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform, she added.

“PML N is not a short race horse. It is made for long races, ”she noted and expressed hope that the party will move forward in the upcoming Punjab elections.

The meeting, said Maryam, strongly condemned the alleged mismanagement of party leaders by ruling party supporters in Islamabad’s red zone yesterday. Everyone condemned the mistreatment of Marryum Aurangzeb and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said.

In their placards, they clearly abused the chairman of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). We haven’t criticized anyone outside the bounds of decency, said the PML-N leader.

The upcoming elections for Senate Speaker and the by-ballots in the Daska constituency in Sialkot were also discussed at the meeting, she said.

