Op-Ed: The American Psychiatric Association Sickened America





Since late January 2020, mental health experts have said the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 reflects President Trump’s mental state more than the characteristics of the virus. In March 2020, we issued a “survival order,” insisting that without the impeachment of the president, or at least his influence, there would be unacceptable loss of life. We predicted step by step how the then president was going to disastrously mismanage the pandemic, based on a mental capacity assessment we conducted in April 2019 when the right information became available. Yet the 530,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States have not been avoided, and a recent Lancet article blames Donald Trump squarely for this.

We also predicted violent events under the Trump presidency, once three days before the massacre of our Kurdish allies in northern Syria, and then a month before the assassination of a senior Iranian general. Long before the January 6, 2021 uprising on Capitol Hill, we declared in November 2020: “We are perhaps entering the most dangerous period of this presidency.” I wrote in my new book in the summer of 2020: “We have to come to the recognition that he really is someone who would do anything, no matter how terrible, however destructive, to stay the course. power.” No other president, indeed, waged war on the nation he had sworn to protect.

Finally, we warned that, without intervention, Donald Trump’s mental pathology would spread and potentially get out of hand. In addition to the proliferation of right-wing media spreading disinformation, lawmakers emulating its habits, and the growth of QAnon’s conspiracy theories to bolster its stature, the failure of the referendum so far has increased its political influence, threatening to ‘hinder other programs. Most recently, he has stepped up his electoral lies even further, targeting lawmakers who have voted to impeach or condemn him by name and strengthening his grip on the Republican Party, as a central figure in the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Before we can understand how such a dangerous and mentally unfit president was not only allowed to serve full-time, but also continued to be normalized, we must address and correct the interventions of the American Psychiatric Association (APA). . Indeed, when the APA reaffirmed its support for an ethical directive, “The Goldwater Rule”, shortly after Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, I made the prediction broader than this silencing of most relevant experts would have dire consequences.

If the president, unlike all other military officers or civilian positions who make life and death decisions, did not have to pass a physical fitness test before taking office, and no independent expert could argue of problems after he took office, even though he posed a danger to the public, then it was a formula for tyranny – the very reason for the First Amendment to the US Constitution. In my opinion, mental incapacity was the most pressing issue of the Trump presidency, and to cede the authority of the profession to power, in the opposite direction of science and the development of practice, would cripple the ability of the public to protect themselves. And if he was unable to hold him responsible for the most urgent area of ​​incapacity, the nation was unlikely to hold him responsible in any other area.

That’s why I hosted an ethics conference at the Yale School of Medicine next month, April 2017, bringing together some of the best minds in the field, and later in the year I published The Dangerous Case. of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Evaluate a President. Our book has become an unprecedented New York Times bestseller of its kind, and we have donated all of our income to the public good in order to eliminate any conflict of interest. Within three months, the president’s sanity was the main topic of national conversation, and members of Congress, major news networks and the public were all aligned. At that time, Donald Trump had not yet consolidated his cult of personality, the media did not ban us and the public was very receptive.

It was at this point that the APA stepped in aggressively and decisively, denouncing us as “chair psychiatrists” who were using “psychiatry as a political tool” for “self-aggrandizement purposes”. He even broke his own gag on public figures to attribute these motives to us. Although we were in agreement with the original “Goldwater rule” by refraining from any diagnosis, unlike the former APA officers – including one who made a very detailed diagnosis and another who erased the president from specific diagnoses , which is also a diagnostic – the APA only targeted those whose assessment was disadvantageous to the president.

When the APA appealed to the New York Times to denounce us as “psychiatrists … who should know better,” and the New England Journal of Medicine made the extraordinary exception by publishing a letter of opposition from a former APA president along with an original article by a psychiatric ethics scholar supporting our position (letters are usually submitted after articles are published, uninvited), the media have caved in. Within two weeks, investigations almost completely dried up and the public experienced “a switch going off.” Until the end of the Trump presidency, questions bombarded our website: “Where are the psychiatrists? Where are the psychologists?”

Financial conflicts soon became evident, as the APA reaped tremendous federal funding and benefits since its actions, at a time when scientific organizations that did not meet the ideological or political goals of the administration suffered deep cuts. funding. A senior APA official directly admitted that financial concerns were at the root of his decisions. As we recently stated of a former APA officer and Donald Trump facilitator, we need to investigate APA, correct the misconceptions it promoted, and clarify the profession’s duty to health. public. I resigned from the APA over thirteen years ago because of its ties to the pharmaceutical industry, and many other members and leaders who resigned from the APA because of this issue have helped form the Global Coalition for Mental Health, which intends to intervene where ABS has failed in societal leadership. .

The field of medicine recently lost a great figure, Dr Bernard Lown, soon after the loss of another to Dr Jerrold Post. Both have brought to light the psychological cause of most human struggles. Dr Lown told me shortly before his death that he believed the greatest threat to humanity was no longer nuclear weapons, but extreme individualism and greed, which gave birth to the Trump presidency. . As the founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility, he inspired my conception of “Psychiatrists for Social Responsibility”.

Our next task should be to understand what happened, prevent dangerous leadership in the future, and help heal the mental health of our society.

Bandy X. Lee, MD, MDiv, is a forensic psychiatrist and expert on violence who resigned from the American Psychiatric Association in 2007 due to his financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. She is now president of the World Mental Health Coalition, which was formed in part to intervene where the American Psychiatric Association has failed in societal leadership.

