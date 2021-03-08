China’s changes described as ‘unprecedented’ – Chinadaily.com.cn

Former UN official: Aim for cooperation and competition, not confrontation

Erik Solheim, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program, has visited China several times since 1984 to witness “unprecedented” changes in human history.

These include what he called “a radical change” in China over the past five to ten years on the environment and climate change front.

“It is true that if you go back 10 years, Chinese cities were among the most polluted in the world. Then people asked for a change, and the leaders responded,” Solheim said.

The Norwegian politician believes that leadership is the most critical factor in dealing with environmental and climate challenges.

“Nations under good leadership have prospered and developed extremely quickly. Nations with poor leadership are having enormous difficulties,” he said.

Solheim, who previously served as Norwegian Minister for International Development and Minister of the Environment, hailed China’s political structure as a “very competent and merit-based” political structure, clearly referring to the leaders who rise to the top. after having worked for many years at different levels of the local sphere. Governments.

He said that the political systems in China, the United States and Europe are different, but they must respect each other and work together.

He regretted that few people in North America and Europe understand China’s enormous achievements in the areas of environment and climate, saying that China is now a world leader in terms of basic environmental technology, solar power to electric cars to high speed train. .

He described China’s efforts to protect wetlands and vulnerable ecosystems in heavily populated areas as “very difficult and challenging” and as “world-class development”.

“In terms of these practices, China is one of the leaders in the world,” Solheim said, citing the examples from Suzhou to Shenzhen as “among the greenest and most environmentally friendly cities.”

Solheim said he wanted to tell the deputies and members of the current annual sessions of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference that the environment and climate action will be a win-win. – winning, exactly as President Xi Jinping said: “Green is gold”.

He explained that triple wins mean winning ecologically, winning economically, including creating jobs, and winning socially now that people are saying goodbye to pollution and living better.

The former senior UN official believes that it is possible for major global players, such as China, the United States and the European Union, to work together on climate change. He said that such cooperation would benefit everyone and that no area is more conducive to cooperation than environment and climate.

“Because there is only one planet. We are in the same boat,” Solheim said.

“We must aim for cooperation and competition, but not confrontation.”

He is “very optimistic” about cooperation because “we have a unique opportunity” to meet the challenge. He said that while public opinion demands green change, political leaders right now in China, the US and the EU all want to move faster in the green direction.

Solheim, who has a rich knowledge of China, hopes the western world will show more respect and curiosity about China and learn about its rich and long history and civilization, while the Chinese should heed the views of China. ‘other side.

He called China’s recent announcement to eradicate extreme poverty “possibly the biggest change of this century.” “It should be celebrated by all, but few articles talk about it,” he said, lamenting that the portrayal of China by Western media is “largely negative”.

