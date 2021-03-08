Din Syamsuddin: If You Move Yourself, Moeldoko Deserves To Be Fired By Jokowi





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Former PP Muhammadiyah chairman Din Syamsuddin felt Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko deserved to be fired because he damaged the image of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. The reason was that there was an attempt to remove Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) from the presidency of the Democratic Party chairman after Moeldoko was appointed general chairman of the North Sumatran Special Congress (KLB) version of the Party. democrat. The professor of Islamic political thought at FISIP UIN Jakarta asked whether Moeldoko moved with Jokowi’s permission as a superior or not? If he receives his blessing, the president has undermined democratic order. “It is important to ask whether General (ret’d) Moeldoko’s involvement in the KLB was approved by President Joko Widodo as his superior or not? If President Joko Widodo allows or gives his blessing, then one can consider that the president intervened in a political party and undermined the democratic order “, he declared. Din in his statement, Monday (03/08/2021). Additionally, Din said Moeldoko deserves to be fired if he travels alone. In addition, by becoming the leader of a political party, his functions as Presidential Chief of Staff will be disrupted. “If he never allows it, then (retired) General Moeldoko deserves to be fired from the KSP because it damages the image of the president. And if he leads a political party, it will interfere with the implementing his duties as KSP, ”said Din. He also suggested that the government should not accept the North Sumatra KLB results. If passed by the government, it will set a bad precedent and create national upheaval. “So what is right and best for the government is to reject KLB’s decision. If the government adopts it, it will set a bad precedent for the development of Indonesian democracy and create a national upheaval,” he said. he concludes.

