Turkish parliament holds emergency session to discuss popular Saudi boycott of goods





Okaz / Saudi Gazette ANKARA The Turkish parliament held an emergency plenary session to discuss the consequences of the popular boycott of Turkish products in Saudi Arabia. The parliamentary session was held at the request of the opposition Republican People’s Party, according to an article in Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet. The Turkish government admitted it was unable to persuade the Saudis to stop the boycott. Government sources said they had no strategy to deal with the popular Saudi campaign to boycott its products, which has intensified since the last quarter of 2020. The newspaper carried the response of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said: We will continue to take the necessary measures in bilateral and multilateral forums on this issue. The minister said he discussed the issue with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in Niamey. , in Niger, in November 2020. We are continuing our initiatives with the Saudi authorities on the issue of our companies and our exports to the Kingdom, he added. In a memorandum presented to parliament, the opposition party stressed that in recent months the situation has reached a level that cannot be supported due to the suffering of Turkish and Turkish companies, which export huge volumes of textiles, of food and other goods. . According to the memo, the popular boycott of Turkish products has caused suffering to Turkish citizens and to companies engaged in the export of such products. While reiterating the call for an emergency session of parliament to discuss this serious issue, the opposition party stressed that targeting Turkish products for months is not an accident that can be concealed from the people and left unanswered. The gravity of the situation is obvious and, therefore, a general assembly of the Parliament must be organized, he added. It is worth noting that the value of Saudi Arabia’s imports from Turkey fell 72% to a record high in December 2020, reaching SR 50.6 million, from SR 182.2 million the previous month. According to the latest figures from the General Statistics Authority (GASTAT), the December value is the lowest import volume from Turkey for at least a year. In 2020, Saudi businessmen and retailers called for a ban on imports from Turkey, apparently as part of an unofficial boycott of Turkish goods. Several private sector business experts said in October 2020 that Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector was able to provide alternatives to Turkish products. They pointed out that Saudi Arabia has a major industrial value which covers the food, building materials, equipment and manufacturing of consumer goods and products sectors. Ajlan Al-Ajlan, chairman of the Saudi Council of Chambers, joined the call to boycott Turkish products. Boycotting anything Turkish, be it imports, investment or tourism, is the responsibility of every Saudi trader and consumer in response to the Turkish government’s continued hostility against our rulers, our country and our citizens, Ajlan said in a Twitter post. The boycott call came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said some Persian Gulf countries were targeting Turkey and pursuing policies that destabilized the region.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos