Heboh Jokowi Endorses Foreign Treasure Hunt and Susi’s Deception

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) once again opened up the opportunity for investors, including foreigners, to search for underwater treasures from the cargo of a ship that sank in the Indonesian Sea.

This is stated in the rules derived from the Law (UU) number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs, namely the PP number 27 of 2021.

The head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, explained that thanks to the law on the creation of jobs, 14 areas of activity had been opened, one of which was the lifting of the precious cargo of a sunken ship.





However, if there are any investors interested in finding treasures under the sea, they must meet some strict BKPM requirements.

“So if you want to find treasure at sea, you (the investor) can go down. The terms of the permit come to us (BKPM), to get permission,” Bahlil explained at a press conference, quoted on Monday. (8 / 3/2021).

“For historical remains and archaeological objects, it can be built but must meet the stipulated conditions.[…] There must be a notification and the conditions are not easy. Because it is not arbitrary. The better the goods, the better the conditions, ”said the former president of HIPMI.

This decision immediately sparked protests from the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries for the period 2014-2019, Susi Pudjiastuti. He banned this activity during his tenure as minister, and now he is also “shouting” because he believes the state should control these activities.

“Pak President @jokowi & Pak MenKP @saktitrenggono @kkpgoid, please with all humility for BMKT to be managed and appointed by the government. We have lost many historical items that should belong to our nation” Susi wrote on her twitter @SusiPudjiastuti .

If you examine it further, the positive list of industry classifications for investment is contained in Annex I to Annex III of Perpres 10/2021.

However, the line of business for lifting valuables from the cargo of the sinking ship is not included in the three annexes.

However, investors can apply for a business license because there is a clause that allows the investor to work on the old negative investment list.

Article 3 of Perpres 10/2020 states that open business areas include priority business areas, assigned business areas or partnerships with cooperatives and MSMEs, and business areas subject to certain conditions. The regulations stipulate that the business license can be exercised by domestic investors and foreign investors.

“Areas of activity that are not included in letter a, letter b, letter c, can be undertaken by all investments”, quoted article 3 paragraph 1d and paragraph 2 of Presidential Decree 10/2021.

In 2016, according to the records of the Association of Shipwreck Companies of Indonesia (APPP BMKTI), 464 wreck sites were detected in the Indonesian oceans. The value is estimated at 12.7 billion US dollars or the equivalent of 178 trillion rupees (exchange rate 14,000 rupees / US $).

The treasure consists of Portuguese, Dutch and Chinese ships from the 1500-1800 period. Ships sank while crossing Indonesian waters, which are the world’s main trade routes.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) noted that 134 ships sank in Pelabuhan Ratu, West Java and 37 locations in the Strait of Malacca. This number is only a fraction.

This great potential makes the private sector ready to move again. However, there are still questions that must be answered before descending under the sea.

“Can we sell abroad, because all this time it has been prevented, we cannot sell it abroad,” he said, “is it our culture, continues?” Meanwhile, the cost of fishing is not cheap, it is expensive. Which bank is ready This means that investors from outside cooperate with each other. Local businesses, he thought, if we couldn’t withdraw what our capital is for, ”he said.

