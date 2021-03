“ I work for the poor who are my friends, I provided them with free COVID vaccines ”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he addressed a voting rally in Calcutta on Sunday, launched a meteoric attack on the opposition for claiming he always favors his friends, and went on to say that the poor are his friends, whom he had indeed helped by providing free COVID-19 vaccination in government hospitals. “My opponents say I work for my friends. I grew up in poverty, so I understand the plight of the poor living in all corners of India. I work for my friends and will continue to do so,” he said. he declared. Recalling the uneventful beginnings of COVID-19, and how it affected the poor and the oppressed, he said: “I gave free rations and gas cylinders to every friend and deposited crores of rupees to their bank account. READ: PM Modi hits back at Mamata Banerjee’s Jibe “Raavan”; Asks “Didi, why are you so angry?” READ: PM Modi’s Kolkata Rally Live Updates: PM TMC ‘Anti-Bengal’ Terms; Laughs at CM’s Scooty Ride “My friendship or TMC’s Tolebazzi?” He then asked the people of West Bengal, whom he called friends, if they would choose his friendship or Tolebaaz from TMC. Taking a dig at the TMC slogan “Khela Hobe”, he urged voters to vote for the BJP, saying, “TMC ka Khela Khatam, Vikas shuru. Vote for the BJP without fear, vote against bad governance ”. He did not stop there, calling the opponents good players, he said: “They committed countless bribes and looted the people of Bengal. They even looted the relief funds sent for Cyclone Amphan. . “ “Tolabaazi, union, cut commission! You have done so many scams that a corruption marathon can be organized,” he added. Pointing out that the current government has converted West Bengal into a muddy lake with its corrupt acts, Prime Minister Modi said the lotus is now destined to bloom. Meanwhile, Benerjee held a “padyatra” in Siliguri today to protest the rising fuel prices, at which point she also addressed the crowd. In her speech, she challenged Modi for a one-on-one debate. “Khela Hobe! We are ready to play. I am ready to play head to head,” she said. READ: From ‘Aar Noi Annay’ to ‘Khela Hobe’: here are PM Modi’s Bengali jokes at the brigade rally READ: PM Modi confident of BJP WB win, Obverse ‘Lok Sabha Mein TMC Half, Iss Baar Puri Saaf’ Dear readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with breaking news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach. Tap here to watch.







