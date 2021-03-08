Donald Trump and the big white lie





One of the biggest pieces of disinformation to be released to the public in recent years has come to be known as The Fine People Hoax. He says President Trump called white nationalists and neo-Nazis good people.

The story begins at a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Activists gathered in the southern city, both to support and to protest against the planned removal of a statue of US General Robert E Lee. During the American Civil War, Lee was a commander of the Confederate States Army, the camp that was pro-slavery, so by this time of the overturning of statues, his likeness should disappear. (Lee never bought his own slaves. He inherited a family of slaves from his mother which he emancipated in 1862. Indeed, Lee once stated that slavery is a moral and political evil in n any country.) A clash broke out between opposing groups; Eventually, a car passed through the crowd and killed Heather Heyer, 32, injuring 19 others.

In response to the events of the day, President Trump said: There were very good people on both sides. He went on to clarify, I am not talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally, but there were a lot of people in this group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, d ‘agreement? In recent years, the media has only shown the first very good people as part of Trump’s comments in an attempt to trick the public into believing Trump is praising racists.

It appears that President Joe Biden fell into the trap, as he cited it as his main motivation to compete in the 2020 presidential race. Announcing his race, Biden said: Charlottesville has also seen a defining moment for this nation during the last years. It was there that in August 2017, we saw Klansmen, white supremacists and neo-Nazis come out into the open. . . And it was then that we heard the words of the President of the United States that stunned the world and shocked the conscience of this nation. He said there were very good people on both sides. Very nice people on both sides?

I’m not a mind reader, so I don’t know if Biden knew the truth about Trump’s speech; maybe Bidens managers shut down the video before Trump finished his statement? Either way, Biden’s reason for running for President of the United States was based on ignorance of the truth at best, or a lie at worst.

Since Bidens’ entry into the race, the Beaux Gens hoax has been perpetuated and debunked over and over again. During the 2019 vice presidential debates, Kamala Harris said President Trump refused to denounce white supremacists, only to have his opponent, former Vice President Mike Pence, immediately refute his accusation. Scott Adams, political commentator and creator of the Dilbert comic book, has been consistently refuting the hoax since 2017 in his morning livestreams and on his blog.

More recently, the fines hoax was cited in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial by the senior impeachment official, Rep. Jamie Raskin, who released a selectively edited video of Trump’s remarks on the Charlottesville incident. Trump’s defense attorney David Schoen responded by playing the video in its entirety. Schoen concluded by saying: This may be the first time that news networks have disseminated these full remarks in context. And how many times have you heard that President Trump never spoke out against white supremacists? Now you in America know the truth.

It’s been a month since Trumps’ second impeachment trial, and it looks like the fines hoax has finally been put to rest. Like a garbage bag full of trash, it was thrown away and forgotten. The hoax served its purpose for Joe Biden and the mainstream media, and now they no longer need it.

Let’s move on to the next lie.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos