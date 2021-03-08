China’s bullet train could become a strategic concern for New Delhi

The first Tibets high-speed train service between the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, near the border with Arunachal Pradesh, will be operational by the end of June, a senior Chinese railway official said on Saturday. .

Construction of the 435 km high-speed train corridor, also the first electrified railway in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) connecting the two cities, began in 2014, Lu Dongfu, chairman of China State Railway Group Company and a deputy at the National People’s Congress (NPC) said on the sidelines of China’s current annual parliament session.

The new high-speed rail connection is part of China’s ambitious plan to expand connectivity through TAR, particularly along the border areas with India. Nyingchi is located less than 50 km from the border with Arunachal Pradesh.

China claims the entire Indian state as part of southern Tibet and is rapidly developing infrastructure in the remote Nyingchi region, which, like the rest of the TAR, is not accessible to foreign journalists and diplomats.

For example, China is constructing the Yaan-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet railways, which will span 1,011 km and include 26 stations when completed, which will take Chinese railways to the disputed border with India.

Last November, Chinese President Xi Jinping identified the Yaan-Nyingchi Railway Project as a major measure to facilitate the Chinese Communist Party’s general plan to rule Tibet in the new era, and stressed the important role of the project. in safeguarding national unity, promoting ethnic solidarity and consolidating stability in border areas.

The project would significantly contribute to the economic and social development of the western region, especially in Sichuan province and the TAR, Xi said in November.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway departs from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, passes through Yaan and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the route from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 1 pm.

Speaking of the first high-speed network on Saturday, Chinese railroad official Lu Dongfu said the track laying work was completed by the end of 2020.

The railway has a rated speed of 160 km / h, according to its builder Tibet Railway Construction Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Railway Group, the state-run Xinhua news agency said in a report.

China aims to extend the total operating length (of high-speed trains) to around 50,000 km by 2025, up from 37,900 km by the end of 2020, Lu said.

The high-speed rail network will cover 98% of cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, he added.

Fuxing trains developed by China now operate at speeds of 160 km / h to 350 km / h.

By the end of last year, 1,036 Fuxing or multiple electric units (EMUs) had traveled a total of 836 million km and carried 827 million passengers since 2007, when the first high-speed train became operational.

According to a national plan, cited by state media, China will extend the total length of its rail system to 200,000 km and its high-speed rail system to 70,000 km by 2035.

China is also planning to build a passage connecting Tibet with South Asia, according to the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) unveiled on Friday.

A brief report released by the state-run Xinhua News Agency said the central government would support the TAR to build the passage. The 14th FYP is among China’s long-term goals it envisions until 2035.

