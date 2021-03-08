KSP legal expert Moeldoko takes control of Democrats: if president is silent, means are okay





Merdeka.com – Constitutional law expert Refly Harun also commented on the issue of the takeover of the Democratic Party by Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko from President General Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). According to him, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is silent and always hides behind the Democrats’ internal affairs reasons, so Refly suspects Jokowi of approving the actions of his subordinates. “If the president remains silent, it just means letting go. He argues that it is an internal conflict, but at the same time still makes Moeldoko the KSP, even if hostile takes or takes over the position within the Democratic Party. , it is certain that President Jokowi also agrees, perhaps even behind the takeover, ”Refly explained on his personal Youtube channel, quoted on Monday (8/3). Refly suggested that Jokowi dismiss Moeldoko from his post at the Presidential Bureau of Personnel (KSP). This is to show the president’s neutrality in the chaos within the Democrats that involved Moeldoko. “The question is not a question of competing positions, but a question of ensuring that the palace acts or acts in a neutral manner. Because if the palace does not impose any sanctions on Moeldoko, then the palace or President Jokowi will easily be accused of being late. all of this, ”he said. In the conflict within the party, which is identical to the color blue, according to Refly, it also involved circular actors within the palace. This is what makes this dispute an internal conflict. For this reason, the president is obliged to act immediately in order to avoid the prejudices which will form later in the company. “I think Democrats who hold KLB won’t consider Moeldoko if he doesn’t serve in government, for example, that KSP classmate,” he said. “Now, in the days to come, we’ll see if President Jokowi is neutral, or if Jokowi is behind all of this or at least gives his approval in secret,” he continued. Journalist: Yopi Makdori

Source: Liputan6.com [rhm]







